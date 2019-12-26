Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best new restaurants toronto

The top 40 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us many exciting new places to eat and indulge. Feast on Middle Eastern or sip fine wine, or chow down on Thai, BBQ, French or Italian. You might just find a new go-to in your area.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex 

Bar Begonia was transformed into Fet Zun this year by the Wilder and Rose team, serving their own takes on labneh, falafel, shawarma, and a ton of other shareable dishes.

Baldwin Village 

Koh Lipe now serves a lineup of Thai cuisine on two colourful floors in this quirky neighbourhood.

Beaches 

This community got its very own Beaches Brewing Company serving an extensive pub menu alongside house beers in a lively environment.

Bloor West Village 

Flame Food + Design starting serving Anatolian meat feasts to this area this year.

Brockton Village 

Woodhouse Brew Pub is now the physical home for the local beer brand of the same name, serving up American-tavern-style eats.

Church Wellesley Village 

Check out tempura and sushi omakase at newly opened Japanese restaurant Edomae Kiyomi.

CityPlace 

Heart Clean Eats puts together nutritious meals that are accommodating to all diets as well as fitness programming in the park across the street.

Danforth 

New shawarma spot Beiteddine hit the Greektown strip this year, serving a variety of Middle Eastern fare.

Danforth East 

Torontonians love nothing more than brunch, and they have a new source for it in this area at Aviator.

Davenport Village 

The Davenport took up residence in a former coffee bar this year, going from serving java to juicy burgers, fried chicken and ribs.

Don Mills 

O&B concept Babel is now serving dips, stuffed vine leaves, whole heads of cauliflower and more prepared using an open hearth.

Dundas West 

This strip may have lost Black Hoof this year, but it quickly turned into Bar Vendetta, an equally exciting pasta and wine bar from the same team.

East York 

The BarBQ Factory is now providing this neighbourhood with smoked meats such as brisket and ribs in a casual environment.

Entertainment District 

Workday champagne drinkers now have subterranean bar Coffee Oysters Champagne to escape to, named for everything it serves.

Etobicoke 

Upscale Thai restaurant Chiang Mai arrived in this area this year, serving elegantly presented khao soi, pineapple rice and lemongrass soup.

Financial District 

International restaurant Chotto Matte exploded onto the scene with this glitzy location across from Union station serving their signature Nikkei cuisine.

Harbord Village 

Those looking for French food and fine wine in this neighbourhood can now find it at Dreyfus.

High Park 

Tapas and margaritas are now lighting up this somewhat sleepy part of town at Viajero Cantina.

Junction 

Beers, pretzels and cheese dip can now be found at The Alpine, which also boasts its own venue in the basement.

Junction Triangle 

Lucia has begun serving high-end Italian accompanied by negronis on tap out of a cute corner spot.

King East 

Pizza restaurant True True became True True Diner this year, a nostalgic yet sophisticated menu of breakfast and comfort food spearheaded by Suzanne Barr.

King West 

Ham plates and duck are just some of the quintessentially French menu items served at new wine bar Lapinou.

Leslieville 

Middle Eastern brunch can now be gotten at new Levantine restaurant Madame Levant.

Little India 

Head to hushed restaurant Le Conciliabule for brunch, wine, beer and fine French dining.

Little Italy

Seasonal French menus are now served in a 16-seat space at Faim de Loup.

Ossington

Thai BBQ cooking and wine is showcased at Favorites, from the people behind Paris Paris.

Parkdale

Superfly is putting a new spin on dishes like potato gratin, steak tartare, grilled salad and pan-seared fish.

Queen West 

NYC udon concept Raku is now serving steaming bowls of noodles behind an understated white facade.

Regent Park 

Pizza inspired by Southern Italy is what's on the menu at new neighbourhood restaurant Vicino Italian Kitchen.

Riverside 

Eye-popping plating and heightened techniques make the menu at Est an exciting addition to this area.

Roncesvalles 

Argentinean-style meat dishes are the specialty at Bacan, a cozy cocktail and snack bar.

Rosedale 

Mineral is putting their own spin on Canadian cuisine with a menu of noodles, wine and coffee.

Scarborough 

Splashy sushi meals are now on deck at new Japanese restaurant Oo-Kinza Fish House.

St. James Town 

Burgers, omelettes, coq au vin, French onion soup and sole meuniere are just some of the representations of French cooking that can now be experienced at Maison Selby.

West Queen West 

If you're looking for pizza, wine, Skee-Ball and a party atmosphere in this area, you can now head straight to Bar Poet

Yonge & Bloor 

Eataly is arguably one of the biggest food destinations to come not only to this neighbourhood this year, but the city. Multiple restaurants and tons of imported and local products can be found inside.

Yonge & College

Hotopia now does spicy Sichuan cuisine, especially fiery soups, in this high-traffic area.

Yonge & Dundas

Katsu is now being made using high-quality beef at Kyoto Katsugyu.

Yonge & St. Clair 

Brunches of bagel towers are now being enjoyed at the new powerhouse at this intersection, Arthur's.

Yonge & Wellesley 

Avelo is the latest from the team behind Away Kitchen, a vegan restaurant specializing in plant-filled tasting menus.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Oo-Kinza Fish House

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 40 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The explosion of craft beer changed the way Toronto drank in the last decade

35 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto

The top 5 new restaurants in Richmond Hill

60 restaurants open Christmas Day in Toronto

The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

Indian snack bar in Toronto shutting down after less than a year

The top 5 new restaurants on King St. West