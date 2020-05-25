This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now is changing each and every week. We remain in Stage 1 of the province reopening and restrictions continue to be slowly lifted.
Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.
Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
- City parks
- Provincial parks
- Mount Pleasant Cemetery
- Golf courses
- Marinas and boat clubs
- Picnic shelters at city parks
- Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.
- Off-leash dog parks
- Skateboard parks
Consumer and business services
- Banks
- Car dealerships
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Hotels
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Lawn care services
- Mail services
- Veterinary services
- Businesses that board animals
- Animal and pet care services
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Non-essential construction
Other
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
Major retailers still closed include
- Winners
- HomeSense
- Apple Store
- Optical stores
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed
There's still no certainty on how long these closures will last or how long it will be until we move onto Stage 2 of reopening.