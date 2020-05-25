City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
what open in Toronto

This is what's open in Toronto right now

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open in Toronto right now is changing each and every week. We remain in Stage 1 of the province reopening and restrictions continue to be slowly lifted.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.

Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
  • City parks
  • Provincial parks
  • Mount Pleasant Cemetery
  • Golf courses 
  • Marinas and boat clubs
  • Picnic shelters at city parks
  • Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.
  • Off-leash dog parks
  • Skateboard parks
Consumer and business services
  • Banks
  • Car dealerships
  • Funeral services
  • Gas stations
  • Hotels
  • Laundromats and dry cleaners
  • Lawn care services
  • Mail services
  • Veterinary services
  • Businesses that board animals
  • Animal and pet care services
  • Cleaning and maintenance services
  • Non-essential construction
Other
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
Major retailers still closed include
  • Winners
  • HomeSense
  • Apple Store
  • Optical stores
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed

There's still no certainty on how long these closures will last or how long it will be until we move onto Stage 2 of reopening.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People want social distancing circles in Toronto parks

People say they've spotted murder hornets in Ontario but experts aren't so sure

Last night's storm clouds in Ontario looked like something out of a horror flick

Doug Ford tells people who were at Trinity Bellwoods Park to get tested for COVID-19

Ontario puts off plans to raise limit on gathering sizes

Someone recreated the video of the kiss in Trinity Bellwoods Park but with a better ending

Ontario is now blaming Mother's Day for increase in cases of COVID-19

This is what's open in Toronto right now