City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
garden soil delivery

15 garden centre delivery options in Toronto for all your soil needs

Garden centre delivery in Toronto for soil and other essentials is critical right now as the spring planting season gets underway. If you're lucky enough to have outdoor space in Toronto and a few extra hours on your hands, now could be the time to take up a new hobby or start on that project you've always wanted to tackle.

Here are some garden centres doing delivery of soil and other essential supplies in Toronto.

Fiesta Farms

Get your seedling trays, potting mix, gravel and lots of other supplies from this reliable garden centre.

East End Garden Centre

Pay with your credit card over the phone to order supplies like fertiziler, soil and containers from this centre.

Sheridan Nurseries

Get home delivery of lots of gardening supplies including potting mix, soil and mulch from this business.

Beech Nursery

This place uses a sliding scale for fees on delivery of their gardening supplies, starting at $10.

Davenport Garden Centre

Delivery of soil, fertilizer, tools and organic gardening supplies is available from this garden centre.

Greenhouse to Garden

Get delivery of soil, growing mix and other supplies from this online garden centre service.

Paramount Nursery

This nursery delivers fertilizer and lots of plants, and offers free delivery on orders over $100.

Anga's Farm

Call up this local farm and plant nursery to have soil, mulch, gravel and much more delivered.

Van Beek's

This landscape supply company that's been around for decades offers convenient soil delivery.

Terra Greenhouses

Mulch, mix, other supplies and lots plants are available for delivery from this online shop.

Canadian Tire

This big box store will deliver fertilizer, pots, planters and other lawn care supplies.

Costco

Hoses, fertilizer, soil, pest control products and much more are available for delivery from this major grocery chain.

Home Depot

Garden tools, soils, weed control products, plant care products and everything else you need to make your backyard your oasis is available for delivery from this hardware chain.

Rona

This store can deliver mulch, soil and lots of other lawn and garden care supplies.

Lowe's

Lots of tools, mulch, soil, rocks, stones, garden decor and other supplies are available for home delivery from this store.

