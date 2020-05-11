Some conservation areas remain closed in Ontario even as provincial parks reopen

The provincial government announced this weekend that more than 500 Ontario parks and conservation reserves would be reopening starting today, but some conservation areas will remain closed nonetheless.

While a statement from the Ontario government indicates that 520 provincial parks and conservation reserves across the province are open starting today, and that the remaining 115 will open on Friday, conservation areas are in fact not owned by the province.

Instead, Ontario's 36 conservation authorities (which are local watershed management agencies) collectively own and operate more than 500 conservation areas, with a total area of more than 150,000 hectares of land within the province.

Please note: Conservation Areas and Conservation Reserves are different. Conservation Areas are NOT owned by the province and are NOT all opening this week. Most Conservation Authority lands remain closed. Check with your local CA for details. https://t.co/3yCjpKrTH3 — David Galbraith (@Sasajewun) May 11, 2020

Almost 300 conservation areas are normally accessible to the public, though many of them remain closed despite the province's announcement.

Before heading out to spend the day at one of Ontario's beautiful conservation areas, residents should contact their local conservation authority to learn of any closures or service disruptions.

Ontarians should also be aware of the fact that, despite the reopening of provincial parks and conservation reserves this week, all buildings and facilities including washrooms, water taps, campgrounds, backcountry campsites, roofed accommodations, playgrounds and beaches continue to be closed across the province.