This is when Canadian Tire is reopening in Ontario and how things will be different

When is Canadian Tire reopening, you ask?

It's something many Ontario residents have been wondering in recent days after the provincial government announced that hardware stores and garden centres would once again be allowed welcome shoppers into their facilities this weekend.

Whether it's a true "hardware store" or not is still up for debate, but Canadian Tire definitely sells hardware — enough of it to meet the government's criteria for the next phase of its post-pandemic economic reopening plan, at least.

The company confirmed to blogTO by email today that all Canadian Tire stores in Ontario will be open to customers as of Saturday, May 9.

No more need to order online or wait outside a store for curbside pickup (though the services are still available for those who would prefer to use them). You'll actually be able to go inside Canadian Tire (and all hardware stores) to browse around as you might have before the pandemic hit... with some modified rules.

"Canadian Tire Corporation continues to implement measures that support the safety and well-being of employees and customers," said the company's external communications manager Cathy Kurzbock, noting that in-store shoppers can expect the following when locations reopen on Saturday:

Reduced occupancy levels in store

Physical distancing measures

Partitions at checkout

Personal protective equipment for all employees

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing

Contactless payment options

Reduced hours with a maximum timeframe of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time for enhanced cleaning and restocking

Kurzbock also noted that several other stores owned by the Canadian Tire Corporation — Sport Chek, Atmosphere, Mark's, Party City and more — will reopen for curbside pickup on Monday, May 11, in line with the provincial government's loosening of restrictions for all retailers.

The news is likely welcome among Canadian Tire customers, who've been complaining online of long wait times for delivery and curbside pickup orders since physical stores were forced to close on April 4.

If the lineups outside grocery stores in Toronto are any indication, lengthy wait times could be inevitable for people waiting to access stores — but at least now they'll be able to go inside and look at products in person before buying.