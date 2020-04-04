Canadian Tire is closing all stores and now their web site has too much traffic

Canadian Tire locations across Ontario are shuttering their doors tonight, resulting in extensive line ups and website crashes today.

Queues are forming outside of Canadian Tire stores in Toronto as people rush to stock up on home products, hardware, gardening equipment, vacuums — you name it.

Canadian tire is closing, there is a lineup through the whole store and outside because everyone who has been putting off yardwork is there to purchase stuff. Wow never thought i’d see the day where Canadian tire closes, obviously not forever, just till this whole virus is over. — Rideau (@Arctic_Dust) April 4, 2020

Since yesterday's announcement from the Ontario government regarding its new list of essential businesses, which states that stores selling hardware products must now sell products through other means than their physical stores, 203 Canadian Tire shops are slated to close tonight. Other stores across Canada will remain open.

Canadian Tire stores in Ontario will only be offering curbside pick-ups and home deliveries starting Sunday. However, using the company's website site has already proven difficult for many customers trying to arrange pick-ups.

Several people are reporting site crashes before they can even make it out of their virtual shopping carts.

With #CanadianTire closing at midnight panic shoppers crashed the website with too much traffic.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7ZS32Y6phT — Justine Ammendolia 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@JustineAmmendo1) April 4, 2020

@CanadianTire your entire site is down. Seriously? Even your app is all messed up. I’m looking to quickly order something. — Nathan Chamberland (@sonicmyst) April 4, 2020

"System difficulties" continue to plague the site, with purchases not being able to be processed as people flood the online page for all their quarantine needs.