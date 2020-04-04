City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy


Canadian Tire is closing all stores and now their web site has too much traffic

Canadian Tire locations across Ontario are shuttering their doors tonight, resulting in extensive line ups and website crashes today. 

Queues are forming outside of Canadian Tire stores in Toronto as people rush to stock up on home products, hardware, gardening equipment, vacuums — you name it. 

Since yesterday's announcement from the Ontario government regarding its new list of essential businesses, which states that stores selling hardware products must now sell products through other means than their physical stores, 203 Canadian Tire shops are slated to close tonight. Other stores across Canada will remain open. 

canadian tire closing toronto

The Canadian Tire website is experiencing diffulties ahead of store closures province-wide. 

Canadian Tire stores in Ontario will only be offering curbside pick-ups and home deliveries starting Sunday. However, using the company's website site has already proven difficult for many customers trying to arrange pick-ups. 

Several people are reporting site crashes before they can even make it out of their virtual shopping carts. 

"System difficulties" continue to plague the site, with purchases not being able to be processed as people flood the online page for all their quarantine needs.

