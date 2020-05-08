This is when hardware stores reopen for in-store shopping in Ontario

Hardware stores in Ontario are preparing to reopen after more than a month of forced closures.

Since April 4, all garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores and safety supply stores across the province have been closed to the public, with most operating solely via deliveries and curbside pick-ups.

But as of this Saturday, May 9, you'll no longer have to endure days-long waits to get your hands on all your home repair needs.

Premier Doug Ford announced this Wednesday that stores like Home Depot and Canadian Tire can open their doors to customers once more, allowing for in-store payments — with safety measures in place, of course.

Across the board, all of Ontario's bigget hardware brands have stated they'll be following standard protocol to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene between customers and staff, which include:

Reduced occupancy levels in store

Physical distancing measures

Partitions at checkout

Personal protective equipment for all employees

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing

Contactless payment options

Here's a roundup of major hardware stores in Ontario and when they're scheduled to reopen.

Garden centres reopened today but all Home Depot's physical stores, including the nine in Toronto, will launch Saturday. Returns won't be accepted in-store until May 19.

The majority of Home Hardware's locations, including its lumber outposts, are expected to reopen on Saturday.

This massive chain has confirmed that all of its Ontario stores will be open to customers this Saturday, with reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Garden centres opened Friday and hardware stores will be open to the public Saturday, as will their corporate garden centres.

All 28 of Lowe' locations across Ontario will reopen this Saturday. As per Ontario's recommendations, their garden centres launched Friday.