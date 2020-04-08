6 cannabis delivery and curbside pickup options in Toronto

Cannabis delivery and pickup options in Toronto are now available after Ontario cannabis stores received the welcome news that the government passed an emergency order allowing legal brick-and-mortar cannabis retailers to operate once again.

But new restrictions require all purchases to be limited to delivery or curbside pickup, and many businesses are having to make major changes in order to quickly provide these new services.

Some of Toronto's cannabis retailers, however, have managed to get these services up and running in less than 24 hours.

Here are the cannabis delivery and curbside pickup options currently available in Toronto right now.

Meta Cannabis, located at 378 Yonge St., has a new service called MetaXpress Pickup, which allows customers to order online and pick up the products in person. Customers will be notified by text when their order is ready.

Tokyo Smoke is now offering Click and Collect services at all their Ontario retail locations. Customers can place an order online with the location closest to them and then head over to pick it up in person.

Sessions is currently providing curbside pickup services starting 15 minutes before opening until 15 minutes before they close. Customers will not be permitted to enter the store but can pick up their order outside 964 Kingston Rd.

Shiny Bud will be providing Click and Collect services starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Beginning then, customers will be able to browse and purchase products online before picking them up in store at 2625C Weston Rd #27.

Bonnefire currently has their online store up and visible, but customers can't use it to order just yet. The company is working to provide this new service but until then, anyone can call and place an order over the phone for pickup at 244 Queen St. West.

When all else fails, there's always the Ontario Cannabis Store to fall back on. The provincial website is currently the only retailer doing delivery in the province, though some of the other stores will likely have the service up and running soon enough.

Several other cannabis retail locations, including The Hunny Pot and Canna Cabana, have indicated that they're working on developing pickup and delivery services following the government's announcement and they'll be sharing more details soon.