How and where to get passport photos taken in Toronto

Passport photos in Toronto can be taken at any number of places from Shoppers Drug Mart to your local convenience store. There are numerous storefronts to check out if you're in a pinch.

It seems as though you never realize you need to update your passport — and, subsequently, have a passport photo taken — until you're nearly too late. In those moments, it's important to know exactly what you need out of a passport photo and where to get them.

There are many specifications and requirements surrounding passport photos, including:

They must be taken by a professional commercial photographer.

50 mm wide X 70 mm high (2 inches wide X 2- 3/4 inches long) and sized so the height of the face measures between 31 mm (1- 1/4 inches) and 36 mm (1- 7/16 inches) from chin to crown of head (natural top of head).

Must reflect your current appearance and be taken within the past six months.

Printed professionally on plain photographic paper.

You need to include the name and address of the photo studio as well as the date.

For new passports, a guarantor has to sign that your photo in fact depicts you, but no guarantor is needed for renewals.

There are plenty more regulations, so be sure to check them out before getting your pictures taken.

But, you should also shop around. Shoppers, for instance, charges around $24.99 (plus tax) for passport photos, though it can vary by location. At Rapid Photo on Parliament, it's $20 (plus tax).

If you want to visit a local business, along with Rapid Photo, spots such as Downtown Camera ($25), Still Images ($24.99), Passport Photo ($19.99) Henry's ($24.99) and West Camera ($20) and Image Master ($20) all do passport photography.

CAA locations across the city also offer passport photo services, charging $19.99 for non-members, $8.50 for Everyday and Classic members, and offering them completely free for Plus and Premium members.

You should also note that most locations offer digitized versions of images at an additional fee, and also frequently charge extra when taking photos for infants and toddlers. Check with your business before heading in to make sure.