Yet another TTC subway disruption will inconvenience Toronto this weekend

TTC passengers were already bracing for a one-day closure on a stretch of subway this Saturday, and the transit agency only added to commuter frustrations when it announced another disruption that will inconvenience public transit users this weekend of April 27-28.

The TTC has announced that subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will bypass Pape Station for the entire weekend, citing ongoing subway tunnel work related to the new Ontario Line and promising no impacts to bus service.

While the closure may come as a surprise to some transit users, it has long been planned and was included in the TTC's transit closure forecast for 2024-25.

This Saturday and Sunday, subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will not stop at Pape Station due to subway tunnel work related to the new Ontario Line. Bus service will not be affected. Click here for more details and travel tips: https://t.co/wgdsV67ghk pic.twitter.com/Gvcla4ch03 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) April 25, 2024

Though the closure has been planned for some time, the inconvenience for transit users is being compounded by another planned closure that will shut down Line 1 service between Davisville and York Mills stations on Saturday, April 27.

The timing of the disruptions could present challenges for commuters travelling to/from major events in the city this weekend, including the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff home game versus the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening.

Even before the weekend's arrival, TTC passengers are dealing with an unexpected outage. Service remained shut down between Jane and Kipling stations through the morning rush hour on Friday after a Thursday night blaze ripped through the Islington Station.

The blaze, being investigated as arson, is expected to impact subway service in Etobicoke through the weekend, meaning there could be three separate subway closures on the TTC network this weekend.