Toronto golf courses now open but some say they should have been made public parks

Some people are overjoyed that golf courses have reopened this weekend, but lots more are disappointed that they can't also enjoy those vast green spaces as public parks.

Places like San Francisco have opted to open golf courses as public spaces for socially distanced outdoor activity, but Toronto has kept its courses open for golfers exclusively.

Cities have 2 options with 'PUBLIC golf courses'. Open to 72 people to play golf, or to thousands to walk, run, picnic as a PUBLIC park, keeping #PhysicalDistance. See photos below. Toronto chose the 72 people: San Francisco chose the thousands in 9 golf courses, parks in 2020. https://t.co/Xs7OUArT93 pic.twitter.com/mCHRU6pUyt — G_Penalosa (@Penalosa_G) May 16, 2020

Many are annoyed by this move, and Mayor John Tory's choice to spend part of the long weekend doing photo ops at golf courses.

Imagine all the business in Ontario especially Toronto that tanked cause of the lockdown and those individuals having to watch Ford bake a cake and Tory swing a golf club #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/P8RGIEw5e6 — Dynamic G (@VoteZod) May 17, 2020

Pedestrians and cyclists are pleased to see streets being blocked off so they can get outdoors safely, but many still feel like it's not enough.

How bout you go and walk on the crowded sidewalks and try to ride a bike through the streets of TO and see how that goes and if there is something that can be done to alleviate problems that affect the majority, rather than hang out with the privileged few who can afford golf. — Lexy_BP (@MrsSteak) May 16, 2020

Spaces that were already public parks like High Park have been reopened, but there's no doubt that more space and more options for where to go would help improve social distancing.

Walking past here today made me realize how mindboggling it is that this huge open green space in Toronto is reserved for a small number of mostly wealthy white men who golf. I'm DAYDREAMING about what would happen if the city bought it for park space or to regenerate the ravine. https://t.co/sP3mj0FYUZ — whatkaileysaid (@whatkaileysaid) May 4, 2020

People have been critical of golf courses in Toronto even before the pandemic, as they interrupt the natural thoroughfares of our city that could be usable public space.