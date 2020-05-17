Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago

golf toronto

Toronto golf courses now open but some say they should have been made public parks

Some people are overjoyed that golf courses have reopened this weekend, but lots more are disappointed that they can't also enjoy those vast green spaces as public parks.

Places like San Francisco have opted to open golf courses as public spaces for socially distanced outdoor activity, but Toronto has kept its courses open for golfers exclusively.

Many are annoyed by this move, and Mayor John Tory's choice to spend part of the long weekend doing photo ops at golf courses.

Pedestrians and cyclists are pleased to see streets being blocked off so they can get outdoors safely, but many still feel like it's not enough.

Spaces that were already public parks like High Park have been reopened, but there's no doubt that more space and more options for where to go would help improve social distancing.

People have been critical of golf courses in Toronto even before the pandemic, as they interrupt the natural thoroughfares of our city that could be usable public space.



