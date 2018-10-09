Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto golf courses

Toronto's public golf courses might be transformed into something new

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat has been on a roll this week. After proposing gender parity, rent-to-own, tearing down the Gardiner Expressway, and more, she's gearing up for the vote later this month.

Now, Keesmaat is proposing a new strategy to transform public land. The former chief city planner wants to turn publicly-owned golf courses into usable public space for everyone, not just some golfers. 

She has set her sights on three courses: Don Valley Golf Course, Scarlett Woods Golf Course and Dentonia Park Golf Course, which she says are losing the city money. 

The city's upcoming 2018-2026 capital plan leaves about $10 million for improvement on these courses, and Keesmaat says that money is best spent on converting them to more usable public space. 

Members of the community will be consulted under her plan, to see how the space is best-used. It could be a new community centre, an arts hub, parkland, or anything else that is desired and needed in the area. 

Lead photo by

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can hang out with ostriches on this farm near Toronto

Toronto's public golf courses might be transformed into something new

These incredible rock fissures are just one hour from Toronto

Find the perfect pumpkin patch and farm near Toronto

This skydeck in Ontario comes with unreal views of fall colours

How a microbrewery became the place to see live wrestling in Toronto

This epic boardwalk is the ultimate fall hike in Ontario

5 breathtaking lookouts for fall colours near Toronto