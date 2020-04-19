Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bulk barn toronto

Bulk food stores in Toronto doing delivery and contactless pickup

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bulk food stores are now doing delivery and contactless pickup in Toronto so that you can still get as much (or as little) of whatever you need. While it's not advised to bring in your own containers or reusable bags right now, these businesses are still good alternatives to supermarkets when it comes to staples.

Here are bulk food stores doing delivery and contactless pickup in Toronto.

Bulk Barn

Place a detailed order for pickup at a location of this popular bulk chain with multiple locations in Toronto using an online form.

Nuthouse

Pick up or get local delivery of products like frozen goods, bread, crackers, baking ingredients, rice, grains, herbs, spices, salts and much more by placing your order using an online form from this Bloordale store.

Tavazo

Get spices, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and veggies and other goods from this renowned bulk store in North York that specializes in items like figs, dried mulberries and barberries.

bare market

Order online from this package-free store on Danforth East and schedule a next-day pickup time during a 10-minute interval. For a $1.50 fee, get custom amounts of oil, vinegar, pasta, rice, cereal, grains, baking ingredients and more.

Domino Foods

You can order in advance by phone to get an order prepared for pickup from this St. Lawrence Market vendor.

Unboxed Market

Order online and pick up two days later to shop for rice, pasta, legumes, grains, nuts, oils, and even household products from this low-waste store on Dundas West.

Big Carrot

Send your shopping list with specific quantities of bulk items over to this popular natural food store's Danforth location and schedule a time for pickup from the juice bar. Service is free, and payment is by credit card only.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bulk food stores in Toronto doing delivery and contactless pickup

The Green Beanery has permanently closed after 12 years in Toronto

These are the rules for grocery shopping in Toronto right now

Toronto restaurant just donated 500 hot meals to a local hospital

More Toronto grocery stores are now requiring customers to wear face masks

This food box delivery service in Toronto is also a tour of local restaurants

10 restaurants in Toronto doing dinner for two for takeout or delivery

Toronto restaurants that initially closed are reopening to try to survive the pandemic