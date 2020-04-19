Bulk food stores in Toronto doing delivery and contactless pickup

Bulk food stores are now doing delivery and contactless pickup in Toronto so that you can still get as much (or as little) of whatever you need. While it's not advised to bring in your own containers or reusable bags right now, these businesses are still good alternatives to supermarkets when it comes to staples.

Here are bulk food stores doing delivery and contactless pickup in Toronto.

Place a detailed order for pickup at a location of this popular bulk chain with multiple locations in Toronto using an online form.

Pick up or get local delivery of products like frozen goods, bread, crackers, baking ingredients, rice, grains, herbs, spices, salts and much more by placing your order using an online form from this Bloordale store.

Get spices, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and veggies and other goods from this renowned bulk store in North York that specializes in items like figs, dried mulberries and barberries.

Order online from this package-free store on Danforth East and schedule a next-day pickup time during a 10-minute interval. For a $1.50 fee, get custom amounts of oil, vinegar, pasta, rice, cereal, grains, baking ingredients and more.

You can order in advance by phone to get an order prepared for pickup from this St. Lawrence Market vendor.

Order online and pick up two days later to shop for rice, pasta, legumes, grains, nuts, oils, and even household products from this low-waste store on Dundas West.

Send your shopping list with specific quantities of bulk items over to this popular natural food store's Danforth location and schedule a time for pickup from the juice bar. Service is free, and payment is by credit card only.