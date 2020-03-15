City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
coronavirus casinos ontario

Ontario casinos are temporarily closing due to coronavirus

All casinos in Ontario have announced that they're closing temporarily in light of growing COVID-19 cases in the province. 

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation released a statement today stating that they've begun the process of shutting down all their casinos province-wide.

"OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun," said the crown corporation in a new release. 

According to OLG, all casinos should be completely closed within the next 24 hours. 

"OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities."

The move comes after the highest recorded increase in the number of confirmed positive cases in Ontario yet, with 142 people confirmed to have contracted the virus province-wide as of Sunday. 

OLG joins a growing number of public spaces like malls, universities, and major events scheduled to take place in Toronto that have announced closures and cancellations in the past few days.

