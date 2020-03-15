City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
malls coronavirus toronto

Toronto malls are temporarily reducing their hours because of coronavirus

A growing number of newly-confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Toronto has prompted most shopping malls across the city to announce that they're opening later and closing earlier as of next week.

All of the most popular shopping centres in Toronto, such as Cadillac Fairview's malls—including Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall, Shops at Don Mills, and Sherway Gardens—Scarborough Town Centre, Square One, and Vaughan Mills have announced reduced operating hours. 

As of Monday, most malls will operate between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., rather than sticking with a general 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule. 

According to Cadillac Fairview malls and Square One, that policy will remain in place for the next two weeks. Events taking place on mall premises have been cancelled completely. 

There are also some individual brands that have announced they'll be operating on their own timeline. 

While malls like Yorkdale and Bayview Village will continue to operate between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., certain stores inside them like Hudson's Bay and Cineplex have chosen to limit their own hours, or have closed until further notice. 

A slew of major retailers have announced temporary closures across North America effective Sunday, like Apple, Anthropologie, Patagonia, Nike, and Warby Parker.

Some have announced a tentative re-opening date of March 27, while others say they'll provide more updates soon.

You'll still be able to do get shopping done, for the most part, despite some calls for shopping centres to close down entirely like other public spaces in Toronto, such as universities and collegesthe AGO and the ROM, and other major events. 

Here's a roundup of malls that have changed their hours so far: 

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
  • Fairview Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
  • Shops at Don Mills: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
  • Sherway Gardens: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily.
  • Square One: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. t0 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5p.m. Sunday
  • Dufferin Mall: 11 a.m.-7p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-6p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 
