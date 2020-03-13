City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario university closures

All major colleges and universities in Toronto cancel classes in response to coronavirus

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic and Canada's growing efforts to implement preventative measures to flatten the curve, all major universities and colleges in Toronto have officially cancelled in-person classes. 

Following pressure from students, faculty and public health officials, Toronto's three major universities announced today that they would be moving courses online. 

The University of Toronto, Ryerson University and York University all posted public statements online outlining the details of the closures and explaining the reasons for their decision.

"One of the key factors in these decisions is the need to foster a degree of 'social distancing,' as recommended by public health authorities," reads the statement from U of T President Meric Gertler.

"On that front, our goal is to help interrupt the chain of transmission in the wider community, thereby protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that our health care system will not become overburdened."

Major Toronto colleges also announced that they would be halting classes today, including Humber, George Brown, Seneca and Centennial colleges

Centennial College and Seneca College have both suspended all in-person classes from March 14 to March 22 and will begin delivering online classes to students on March 23.

George Brown College has also cancelled all in-person classes as of March 14 and will use the next week to prepare for the delivery of classes in alternative formats, beginning March 23.

Humber College also made a similar announcement.

The news comes as the Ontario government announced yesterday that all public elementary and secondary schools will remain closed for two weeks following March Break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lead photo by

Scott Norsworthy

