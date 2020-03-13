All major colleges and universities in Toronto cancel classes in response to coronavirus

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic and Canada's growing efforts to implement preventative measures to flatten the curve, all major universities and colleges in Toronto have officially cancelled in-person classes.

Following pressure from students, faculty and public health officials, Toronto's three major universities announced today that they would be moving courses online.

So all colleges and unis are cancelled in Toronto ... and the kids have 3 week March break — H.. (@_abuhashim) March 13, 2020

The University of Toronto, Ryerson University and York University all posted public statements online outlining the details of the closures and explaining the reasons for their decision.

"One of the key factors in these decisions is the need to foster a degree of 'social distancing,' as recommended by public health authorities," reads the statement from U of T President Meric Gertler.

"On that front, our goal is to help interrupt the chain of transmission in the wider community, thereby protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that our health care system will not become overburdened."

Important COVID-19 announcement from #UofT President Gertler regarding cancellation of classes at St. George, @UTSC and @UTM; delivery of teaching through other means: https://t.co/FiuGKEhn0O — University of Toronto (@UofT) March 13, 2020

Major Toronto colleges also announced that they would be halting classes today, including Humber, George Brown, Seneca and Centennial colleges.

Centennial College and Seneca College have both suspended all in-person classes from March 14 to March 22 and will begin delivering online classes to students on March 23.

George Brown College has also cancelled all in-person classes as of March 14 and will use the next week to prepare for the delivery of classes in alternative formats, beginning March 23.

Humber College also made a similar announcement.

(1/3) ⚠️ In an effort to limit the number of people on campus for the remainder of the semester, Humber will be suspending all classes for the week of March 16 – 20. From March 23 to April 17, Humber will be moving to remote delivery of classes, wherever possible. — Humber College (@humbercollege) March 13, 2020

The news comes as the Ontario government announced yesterday that all public elementary and secondary schools will remain closed for two weeks following March Break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.