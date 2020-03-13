Here's a list of major Toronto events cancelled in the last 24 hours

The 2019 novel coronavirus situation has gotten palpably more hectic in the past few days, with governments all over the world calling for social distancing and self-isolation, and a number of major events and attractions shutting their doors to the public.
In Toronto, the CN Tower and Downsview Park have announced that they'll be suspending operations to help prevent community spread of COVID-19, while panicked residents are needlessly clearing out grocery store shelves.
Ontario has also joined the list of provinces calling for events of more than 250 people to be cancelled to help reduce the risk of large-scale outbreaks. Officials globally are also encouraging isolation after travel and/or when presenting with symptoms of respiratory illness, and working from home if possible.
Here are the Toronto events that have been cancelled or postponed in the last 24 hours over the pandemic:
- All events at Massey Hall and Roy Thompson Hall until further notice
- All public events at the University of Toronto in March and April
- The Gen Zed Film Festival at the Globe and Mail Centre (was March 13, postponed until a date TBD)
- Home Show - The Big One at Enercare Centre (was March 13-22)
- Canada Blooms at Enercare Centre (was March 13-22)
- Hattendo pop-up at Oomomo (was March 13-15)
- The 2020 Katari Japanese Storytelling Festival (was March 14)
- Irish 4 a Cure 2020 at The Costume House (was March 14)
- Sugar Shack TO at Sugar Beach (was March 14-15)
- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation Annual Meeting of the Provincial Assembly at The Sheraton Centre Hotel (was March 14-15, now postponed until a date TBD)
- Guinness St. Paddy's Day at Rebel (was March 14-18)
- Toronto St. Patrick's Day parade (was March 15)
- St. Paddy's Day at Assembly Chef's Hall (was March 16)
- Official Maple Leafs on Tap St. Patrick's Day viewing party at Real Sports (was March 17)
- Pearl Jam live show at Scotiabank Arena (was March 18)
- The Curious Voyage at various GTA locations (was due to start March 18, now postponed until April 1)
- 2020 Toronto Sportsmen's Show at the International Centre (was March 18-22)
- Yeti Film Tour 2020 at Cinesphere (was March 19)
- BOOKEnds Used Bookstore Annual Clearance Sale at the Toronto Reference Library (was March 19)
- Toronto Comicon at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (was March 20-22)
- Jamieson's Health Made Tasty pop-up at the AGO (was March 20-22)
- The Sweet Spot! at David Pecaut Square (was March 21-22)
- March 2020 Pug Grumble at Trinity-Bellwoods (was March 22)
- Classes for all public school students Ontario-wide (was from March 23-April 6)
- Ontario legislature at Queen's Park (was March 25, now postponed until a date TBD)
- The CMPX 2020 trade show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (was March 25-29, now postponed until a date TBD)
- One of a Kind Show's spring exhibition at Enercare Centre (was March 25-29, now postponed until June 18-21)
- Interior Provocations 2020 Symposium at Ryerson University (was March 28)
- Canadian Screen Awards at CBC's Meridian Hall and associated week of activities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's Family Fan Day on March 28 (was the week of March 29)
- All Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir performances until March 30
- CN Tower Climb for Nature at the CN Tower (was April 4-5, now moved online)
- Record Store Day worldwide (was April 18, now postponed to June 20)
- Mark Brathwaite live show at The Painted Lady (was April 18)
- Canadian Parliament in Ottawa (from now until April 20)
- Canadian Special Events Live conference & show at Exhibition Place (was April 20-22, now postponed until June 15-17)
- GradEx at OCADU (was April 29-May 3)
Also impacting resident sports fans are the suspension of NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS seasons, as well as the Masters Tournament and games in the National Lacrosse League, English Premier League and NCAA March Madness.
There's no doubt that the list of cancellations will continue to grow.