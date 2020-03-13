Here's a list of major Toronto events cancelled in the last 24 hours

The 2019 novel coronavirus situation has gotten palpably more hectic in the past few days, with governments all over the world calling for social distancing and self-isolation, and a number of major events and attractions shutting their doors to the public.

In Toronto, the CN Tower and Downsview Park have announced that they'll be suspending operations to help prevent community spread of COVID-19, while panicked residents are needlessly clearing out grocery store shelves.

Ontario has also joined the list of provinces calling for events of more than 250 people to be cancelled to help reduce the risk of large-scale outbreaks. Officials globally are also encouraging isolation after travel and/or when presenting with symptoms of respiratory illness, and working from home if possible.

It's all astonishing, but this advice from a social epidemiologist is still surreal: Pick one other household with whom you can socialize, make an agreement to support one another, and cancel absolutely everything else. https://t.co/AbTcds4Qnc — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) March 13, 2020

Here are the Toronto events that have been cancelled or postponed in the last 24 hours over the pandemic:

Also impacting resident sports fans are the suspension of NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS seasons, as well as the Masters Tournament and games in the National Lacrosse League, English Premier League and NCAA March Madness.

There's no doubt that the list of cancellations will continue to grow.