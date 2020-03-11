Sports & Play
nba coronavirus

Toronto Raptors and all NBA games suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA is suspending its season after Utah Jazz player and All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. That means that all games starting tomorrow will not take place until further notice. 

The Raptors' next game was scheduled for this Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto against the Detroit Pistons and then again on Monday against the Golden State Warriors.

It's not yet known whether those games will be rescheduled or how long the suspension will last.

The Toronto Raptors just played Gobert and the Jazz in Utah on Monday, a game won by the Raptors 101 -92.

The news follows a series of announcements today in the wake of the World Health Organization labelling the novel coronavirus a pandemic.

Earlier tonight, United States President Donald Trump announced all travel from Europe would be suspended starting Friday.

