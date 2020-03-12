There are huge lineups in grocery stores across Toronto

Lineups formed outside several grocery stores around Toronto today amid increasing fears of catching COVID-19.

People are racing to stock up on toilet paper and household items as the global Coronavirus situation worsens and the numbers of cases in Ontario reaches more than 450.

People hit social media to describe the frenzy at a number of No Frills locations where shoppers endured extensive wait times to get into the parking lot itself.

All I have to say is; if you haven’t stocked up on essentials by now... Good Luck.. Literally no toilet paper and barley much pasta left. This woman told me it’s her 4th store and she can’t get toilet paper anywhere. The lineup doubled up in the No Frills I was at around 2pm. pic.twitter.com/8EkF5PiE4a — Harmonica Lewinskyღ (@_harmonyxo) March 12, 2020

The No Frills at Landsdowne and Dundas was rammed today with a queue of shoppers that wrapped around the building.

my sister sent me this video of our nearby No Frills; stay safe out there y’all #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jxUGfDqyLa — steph. (@stephfern92) March 12, 2020

A Twitter user uploaded a video of a similar situation at a No Frills at Jane and Lawrence, where scores of people could be seen queuing up to get inside the store.

Today by noon in GTA pic.twitter.com/Yns8CsFIvP — Gigi Kallinni #WETHENORTH (@MrsGigiKallinni) March 12, 2020

Necessities like toilet paper, disenfectant sprays, Lysol wipes, and other cleaning products have been reported as completely sold out at a number of grocery stores.

That includes other massive chains like Loblaws, like this location by Victoria Park and Gerrard Street East, which was captured bustling with shoppers today.

It was a similar situation at the Loblaws at Christie and Dupont earlier this afternoon.

Omg Metro is insane right now. Lineups into the aisles. I’ve never seen it this busy. pic.twitter.com/Q81Hv6efQS — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) March 12, 2020

Costcos across the country have already stated that they're facing a toilet paper shortage nationwide as people continue to stock up.

As part of a journalism assignment today I went to Loblaws to see how much toilet paper their was... the first photo was taken at 12:51pm and the second photo was taken at 6:50pm... pic.twitter.com/cWpdi6823E — Becca Weston (@beccawestonn_) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile hand sanitizer remains unattainable, as it has been for several months.