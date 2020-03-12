Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
no frills

There are huge lineups in grocery stores across Toronto

Lineups formed outside several grocery stores around Toronto today amid increasing fears of catching COVID-19

People are racing to stock up on toilet paper and household items as the global Coronavirus situation worsens and the numbers of cases in Ontario reaches more than 450.

People hit social media to describe the frenzy at a number of No Frills locations where shoppers endured extensive wait times to get into the parking lot itself.

The No Frills at Landsdowne and Dundas was rammed today with a queue of shoppers that wrapped around the building. 

A Twitter user uploaded a video of a similar situation at a No Frills at Jane and Lawrence, where scores of people could be seen queuing up to get inside the store.

Necessities like toilet paper, disenfectant sprays, Lysol wipes, and other cleaning products have been reported as completely sold out at a number of grocery stores. 

That includes other massive chains like Loblaws, like this location by Victoria Park and Gerrard Street East, which was captured bustling with shoppers today.

Loblaw’s, Christie & Dupont, 4:30pm from r/toronto

It was a similar situation at the Loblaws at Christie and Dupont earlier this afternoon.

Costcos across the country have already stated that they're facing a toilet paper shortage nationwide as people continue to stock up. 

Meanwhile hand sanitizer remains unattainable, as it has been for several months. 

