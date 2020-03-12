The Home Show in Toronto has been cancelled over coronavirus

The latest of the long string of concert tours, sports seasons, conferences and other events that have been cancelled due to fear of aiding the spread of coronavirus is the Home Show, the national home and garden exhibition that sees thousands of attendees over multiple days annually.

This is the first time the event has had to be cancelled in its 70-year history, a move that the official statement on the matter notes "underscores the importance of the measures being undertaken by Ontario's Medical Officer of Health."

This year's iteration — which was rebranded as Home Show: The Big One — was due to have more than 800 vendors in Toronto's Enercare Centre from March 13 to 22.

The team behind the convention was under fire earlier today after announcing that it would continue on despite the risks and fears surrounding COVID-19 — a statement they made just hours before instead deciding to cancel.

"This is becoming ridiculous, you are putting others at risk," one Twitter user said.

"This should be shut down immediately!! Have we learned nothing from Italy!! Stay away people!!" another added.

It wasn't until a press conference led by the province's Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams this afternoon — during which he suggested the postponement or all-out cancellation of large gatherings — that organizers changed their minds.

Terrible decision making! Corporate profits over human safety. #StayTheFuckHome — sourceyoplait (@y0gurt2) March 12, 2020

As officials continue to impose new rules and to encourage social distancing to help curb potential community spread, this will surely not be the last major event in Toronto that ends up cancelled in light of the new pandemic.