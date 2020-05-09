There's long lines outside Home Depot as hardware stores reopen in Toronto

With the allowance of hardware stores to reopen today, long lines are forming outside them even in the current zany weather.

Hardware stores are just some of the businesses that are being allowed to slowly reopen in phases, along with garden centres. They've been closed for in-store shopping for over a month now, since April 4.

Hardware & safety supply stores are officially allowed to reopen across #Ontario today but be aware of long lines.



👀 at the scene at the Home Depot on St Clair Ave in #Toronto. Safety precautions have been implemented to ensure customers are physically distancing. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/ZfJRtFnFau — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) May 9, 2020

On May 11, retail stores will be able to open for curbside pickup, and parks are reopening too.

Just went to @homedepot Caledonia in Toronto for some in-store purchases for two building projects. Top organization considering #COVID19 requirements by the whole staff: one-way traffic, handsanitizing stations, lots of help - thanks 🙏🏻! — Kevin Sachs (@kevinosachs) May 9, 2020

Although many people are lining up to get into hardware stores today, proper measures have been put in place, such as one-way traffic, hand sanitizer and helpful guidance from staff.

Hopes to get a DIY project crushed today as all the dads in Toronto rushed to #HomeDepot for the re-opening. 1 hour line up already. The place had been open for just 20 min when I got there. pic.twitter.com/eMsA7O5zSl — Sylvain Roy 🇨🇦 (@DrSylvainRoy) May 9, 2020

If you want to get something done around the house it still might not happen anytime soon, though. One person reported an hour wait after getting to a Home Depot just 20 minutes after opening.