Amy Carlberg
Posted 36 minutes ago
home depot open

There's long lines outside Home Depot as hardware stores reopen in Toronto

With the allowance of hardware stores to reopen today, long lines are forming outside them even in the current zany weather.

Hardware stores are just some of the businesses that are being allowed to slowly reopen in phases, along with garden centres. They've been closed for in-store shopping for over a month now, since April 4.

On May 11, retail stores will be able to open for curbside pickup, and parks are reopening too.

Although many people are lining up to get into hardware stores today, proper measures have been put in place, such as one-way traffic, hand sanitizer and helpful guidance from staff.

If you want to get something done around the house it still might not happen anytime soon, though. One person reported an hour wait after getting to a Home Depot just 20 minutes after opening.

Fareen Karim

