Sport Chek is now doing curbside pickup in Ontario

Non-essential retail businesses with a storefront are allowed to begin offering curbside pickup in Ontario today, and Sport Chek is just one of many stores rolling out this option for shoppers across the province.

Anyone interested in purchasing products online and picking them up at one of the many locations offering this service can simply select the store where they wish to pick up the product while online shopping (located beside the shopping cart icon on desktop or on the top bar of a mobile browser).

Then, if a product is available for pickup at the selected store, customers will see a blue "Add to cart & Pick up in store" button, which they should use to add the item to their shopping cart.

"As you shop our site, you can optionally arrange to pick up your completed order from a store near you," notes the store's website. "If your chosen store has all of the items in your cart in stock, the Pick Up In Store shipping option will be available during checkout."

Here's the list of all the Sport Chek locations offering curbside pickup across the GTA:

The service is being offered Monday to Sunday, and curbside pickup hours differ slightly between locations. Though the vast majority are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, be sure to check the specific hours at your local store.