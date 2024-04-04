One of Toronto's most prominent intersections is getting some big changes

One of Toronto's most prominent intersections is getting a new lease on life following high-profile closures that scattered the high-traffic area with empty storefronts.

Nike, Spanish fast-fashion company Mango, Scotiabank, entertainment venue The Ballroom Bowl, LuluLemon, and luxury wellness destination AVANT by Altea Active are just some of the new companies sweeping in to call the Yonge and Bloor Street intersection home.

All of the tenants above will occupy the base of the mixed-use condominium complex at 1 Bloor Street East, meaning the southeast corner of the intersection is now fully leased following the exit of notable tenants, namely a McEwan grocery store and a Nordstrom Rack location.

First reported by Retail Insider, the shuttered Nordstrom Rack store in the condo tower's podium will be taken over by wellness club AVANT by Altea Active on its 30,000 square foot upper level and a Scotiabank branch location on its 8,000 square foot main floor.

The forthcoming two-level Nike store — which includes a proposed 10-foot swish logo at its entrance — will be located at the eastern end of the complex's base.

Head of National Operations at First Capital REIT, Eric Sherman, told Retail Insider that the new tenants at One Bloor will be opening their doors in late 2024 or early 2025.

Just a stone's throw away, Vancouver-based athletic brand, LuluLemon, is also gearing up to open a massive new three-storey store spanning over 12,000 square feet of space at 2 Bloor Street West.

Despite its global prestige, the upscale shopping district known as the Mink Mile — which spans across Bloor Street between Yonge Street and Avenue Road — has witnessed significant retail closures over the past few years, including Toronto's first Zara store, Gap, Hudson's Bay, and H&M.

Sky-high rent prices in the area have made it difficult for some independent retailers to keep afloat, forcing droves of businesses out of the neighbourhood as owners attempt to find more budget-friendly spaces.

However, the area continues to show signs of a rebound amid new openings, and along with all of the new retail spaces on the horizon, the neighbourhood is the site of multiple future high-rise buildings, meaning foot traffic and population growth will only increase in the years to come.