coronavirus toronto strip clubs

Toronto strip clubs are now closed due to coronavirus

Self isolation against COVID-19 is now in full effect, meaning if you're trying to see some boobs IRL, you're out of luck. 

The last call for lap dances was on Monday for most strip clubs around Toronto, as establishments citywide close in response to the coronavirus-spurred state of emergency

Strip clubs including Filmore's, Brass Rail, For Your Eyes Only, Her Nightclub, and Flash On Church have all shut down temporarily. 

Zanzibar could not be reached for comment, though despite its open hours on Google, the Yonge Street staple has also ceased operations. 

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health ordered all bars and nightclubs (and by association, all strip clubs) to close on Monday in an attempt to curb the number of positive coronavirus cases, which has reached over 200 in Ontario

A representative of Brass Rail said the business hopes to re-open in about two weeks, while others like Her, which has had to reschedule a number of performances and celebrity events, say they're waiting for more developments from Toronto health officials. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

