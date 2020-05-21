35 clothing and retail stores now open in Toronto

Clothing and other retail stores have been allowed to open in Toronto and actually let people inside for the first time in months. While there may be lots of restrictions in place right now, you can still go to these places and shop safely by following guidelines specific to each store.

Here are some stores that are now open in Toronto.

Clothing stores

This clothing store in Leslieville is celebrating their reopening with a sale, and is providing masks and hand sanitizer. They specialize in apparel, footwear and home goods.

This upstairs sibling of Black Market on Queen West is back open selling their fun vintage and deadstock pieces from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This fancy outfit rental shop is now doing one-on-one fitting appointments in their spacious Sterling Road shop.

Only seven customers are allowed in this store at a time, and they have masks and sanitizer on hand. They're also only allowing one fitting room to be used at a time with sanitization in between customers.

Queen West's source for typical comfy shoe brands like Nike and Converse has reopened, allowing a maximum of five customers at a time and asking everyone to sanitize their hands before entering.

This Chinatown shop that specializes in streetwear for your quarantine club looks is now open again from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A pandemic couldn't stop this shop that's been open since 1969. They're back open and selling their signature leather jackets and motorcyle gear.

Perfect for comfy but stylish stay-home looks, this Danforth clothing store has reopened and is requiring customers to wear masks (but also providing them if you don't have one), limiting the number of shoppers and prefers shopping by appointment.

Dundas West has this skate shop that's back open, but limiting the number of customers inside at a time to three and asking that you plan ahead in order to keep your visit short.

Specializing in Canadian-made menswear, this store in the Junction has reopened for walk-ins but strongly recommends shoppers make an appointment in advance to visit.

This Chinatown menswear store has reopened for appointments only Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for customers who want to try on items before purchasing, not for casual browsing.

This high-end menswear shop on Ossington has reopened with lots of sanitary precautions in place.

This Yorkville men's clothing store has reopened with creative plexiglass barriers between staff and customers.

Located on Ossington, this menswear shop has reopened with hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

Jewellery stores

This store in Parkdale where you can shop for handmade, one-of-a-kind jewellery by over 100 local designers is back open.

Limited hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays are being tested out the Parkdale location of this shop selling jewellery.

This Danforth store that sells lots of flirty, fun clothing and jewellery is back open, limiting hours and number of customers inside and requiring shoppers to wear masks.

Record stores

Music lovers are rejoicing now that this Chinatown record shop has reopened with barriers, social distancing markers on the floor, and lots of Purell to go around.

Only four people are now allowed in at a time at this beloved music shop on the Danforth that's back open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Gift Shops and Toy Stores

This gift shop in Kensington where you can get almost anything from candy to greeting cards to kitchen supplies is now back open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The Danforth has this epic toy store that's back open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday with masks required for entry and no reusable bags allowed.

All three locations of this paper and gift shop in Koreatown, the Annex and on Queen West have reopened with employees wearing masks, acrylic bubbles around cash desks and a limited number of customers allowed in the store.

Furniture and Home Decor

Near Yonge and Eglinton, this store has reopened with employees wearing masks and sanitizer provided. Isolation can mean lots of napping, so you might as well do it on some lovely new sheets.

This large furniture store in the Junction that makes it easy to stay distant while shopping has reopened for regular hours.

Located in the West Queen West area, this store that specializes in Canadian-made furniture is back open.

This funky Ossington furniture store has reopened their showroom by appointment only, and is requiring all shoppers to wear masks, keep their distance, and use provided sanitizer stations upon entry.

Looking to change up that home office or patio furniture you've been getting so much use out of? This Yonge and Eglinton store has reopened by appointment only and has just what you need.

Shop for contemporary furniture at this store on Queen West from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment every day.

Toronto's location of a Denmark-based furniture chain is now open to the public for walk-ins, as well as for appointments during certain time slots.

You can now shop for luxury furniture again at this 16,000-square-foot showroom in Corktown that's open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Shop for all kinds of contemporary furnishings at this reopened store in the Annex.

This King East furniture shop where you can now shop in person again has rugs, accessories, lighting and furnishings for every room.

Head to this furniture shop with a location on King East to browse their coveted collections IRL once more.

If your couch has been getting a lot of use lately and online shopping just doesn't compare, head to this reopened King East sofa store to upgrade to a luxurious new one. They're open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

Kitchen supply stores

We've all been giving our cooking equipment a workout, so it's a good thing this Chinatown supply store is back open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with max six customers allowed in at a time.