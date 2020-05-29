This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now seems like it's changing almost daily. Most recently notable chains like HomeSense and Winners have opened their doors to the public along with province giving a number of health services the green light to operate once again.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are allowed to be open during this. Some places and services, however, may still remain closed.

Food, drink and other vices

Restaurants offering takeout or delivery

Grocery stores

Bulk food stores

Convenience stores

The LCBO

The Beer Store

Craft beer stores

Craft distilleries

Cannabis stores

Retail stores

Outdoors and recreation

City parks

Provincial parks

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Golf courses

Marinas and boat clubs

Picnic shelters at city parks

Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.

Off-leash dog parks

Skateboard parks

Consumer and business services

Banks

Car dealerships

Funeral services

Gas stations

Hotels

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Lawn care services

Mail services

Veterinary services

Businesses that board animals

Animal and pet care services

Cleaning and maintenance services

Non-essential construction

Health services

Audiologists

Chiropodists

Chiropractors

Dentists

Dietitians

Homeopaths

Kinesiologists

Massage therapists

Medical laboratory technologists

Medical radiation technologists and sonographers

Midwives

Naturopaths

Occupational therapists

Opticians

Optometrists

Pharmacies

Physicians

Physiotherapists

Podiatrists

Psychologists

Psychotherapists

Respiratory therapists

Speech-language pathologists

Surgeries

Traditional Chinese medical practitioners and acupuncturists

Other

TTC

GO Train and UP Express

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Sports team training facilities

Media operations

Toronto Public Library for curbside pickup

Toronto Zoo for their drive-thru Scenic Safari

Some specific retailers that are currently open include

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

Dollarama

Home Depot

Home Hardware

RONA

Walmart

Sport Chek

Indigo

IKEA

Toronto Premium Outlets

Winners

HomeSense

Some H&M locations

Some Aritzia locations

Major retailers still closed include

Apple Store

The following businesses, facilities, and services still remain closed

There's still no certainty on how long these closures will continue to last or when the city will begin Stage 2 of reopening.