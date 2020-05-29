City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
what open in Toronto

This is what's open in Toronto right now

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open in Toronto right now seems like it's changing almost daily. Most recently notable chains like HomeSense and Winners have opened their doors to the public along with province giving a number of health services the green light to operate once again.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are allowed to be open during this. Some places and services, however, may still remain closed.

Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
  • City parks
  • Provincial parks
  • Mount Pleasant Cemetery
  • Golf courses 
  • Marinas and boat clubs
  • Picnic shelters at city parks
  • Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.
  • Off-leash dog parks
  • Skateboard parks
Consumer and business services
  • Banks
  • Car dealerships
  • Funeral services
  • Gas stations
  • Hotels
  • Laundromats and dry cleaners
  • Lawn care services
  • Mail services
  • Veterinary services
  • Businesses that board animals
  • Animal and pet care services
  • Cleaning and maintenance services
  • Non-essential construction
Health services
  • Audiologists
  • Chiropodists
  • Chiropractors
  • Dentists
  • Dietitians
  • Homeopaths
  • Kinesiologists
  • Massage therapists
  • Medical laboratory technologists
  • Medical radiation technologists and sonographers
  • Midwives
  • Naturopaths
  • Occupational therapists
  • Opticians
  • Optometrists
  • Pharmacies
  • Physicians
  • Physiotherapists
  • Podiatrists
  • Psychologists
  • Psychotherapists
  • Respiratory therapists
  • Speech-language pathologists
  • Surgeries
  • Traditional Chinese medical practitioners and acupuncturists
Other
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
Major retailers still closed include
  • Apple Store
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remain closed

There's still no certainty on how long these closures will continue to last or when the city will begin Stage 2 of reopening.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

More than $100K raised for family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in one day

The new COVID-19 testing plan in Ontario will target high-risk communities

This is what's open in Toronto right now

Number of people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19 hits a 2-month low

Yonge North Subway Extension is moving forward and here's what the map will look like

Here's what Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family members say happened when she died

Toronto man staging hunger strike outside long-term care home in Ontario

Pearson Airport in Toronto is introducing strict new rules starting next week