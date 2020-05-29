This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now seems like it's changing almost daily. Most recently notable chains like HomeSense and Winners have opened their doors to the public along with province giving a number of health services the green light to operate once again.
Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are allowed to be open during this. Some places and services, however, may still remain closed.
Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
- City parks
- Provincial parks
- Mount Pleasant Cemetery
- Golf courses
- Marinas and boat clubs
- Picnic shelters at city parks
- Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.
- Off-leash dog parks
- Skateboard parks
Consumer and business services
- Banks
- Car dealerships
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Hotels
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Lawn care services
- Mail services
- Veterinary services
- Businesses that board animals
- Animal and pet care services
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Non-essential construction
Health services
- Audiologists
- Chiropodists
- Chiropractors
- Dentists
- Dietitians
- Homeopaths
- Kinesiologists
- Massage therapists
- Medical laboratory technologists
- Medical radiation technologists and sonographers
- Midwives
- Naturopaths
- Occupational therapists
- Opticians
- Optometrists
- Pharmacies
- Physicians
- Physiotherapists
- Podiatrists
- Psychologists
- Psychotherapists
- Respiratory therapists
- Speech-language pathologists
- Surgeries
- Traditional Chinese medical practitioners and acupuncturists
Other
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
Major retailers still closed include
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remain closed
There's still no certainty on how long these closures will continue to last or when the city will begin Stage 2 of reopening.