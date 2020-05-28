Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
hm open toronto

Some H&M stores have reopened in Ontario

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

H&M shoppers, good news: certain Ontario stores of the mega clothing chain have reopened to the public once more. 

The brand has announced that six stores out of more than 30 across the province are back in business starting today, including three in Toronto. 

As per Ontario's rules, only retail stores with streetside entrances are able to reopen again, meaning the H&M location at the Eaton Centre is no longer boarded up, nor is the one in Yorkville, or on Queen West.

Like all other stores that have reopened, H&M says they've reduced their hours and implemented a number of new safety measures to help with physical distancing and community spread. 

Stores have installed Plexiglass barriers at cash registers, fitting rooms are now closed, and card payments are being prioritized. All staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and floor stickers will remind customers to keep six feet apart. 

Their garment recycling program has also suspended for the time being, and all clothes that are returned will be held for 24 hours before being put back on the sales floor. 

Here are the H&M stores that have reopened in Ontario. All stores are open from Monday to Sunday, 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Toronto Eaton Centre (Toronto)
  • Bloor Street (Toronto)
  • Queen Street West (Toronto)
  • Vaughan Mills Centre (Vaughan)
  • Heartland Town Centre (Mississauga)
  • Rideau Centre (Ottawa)

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Some H&M stores have reopened in Ontario

When are shopping malls opening in Ontario and what will be different?

There were massive lineups in Ontario for the reopening of HomeSense

These are the rules for optical stores in Ontario right now

IKEA stores in Toronto and Ontario are now open

Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Ontario

This is how spas in Ontario are preparing to reopen

This is how to support stylists and barbers before hair salons open in Toronto