Some H&M stores have reopened in Ontario

H&M shoppers, good news: certain Ontario stores of the mega clothing chain have reopened to the public once more.

The brand has announced that six stores out of more than 30 across the province are back in business starting today, including three in Toronto.

As per Ontario's rules, only retail stores with streetside entrances are able to reopen again, meaning the H&M location at the Eaton Centre is no longer boarded up, nor is the one in Yorkville, or on Queen West.

Like all other stores that have reopened, H&M says they've reduced their hours and implemented a number of new safety measures to help with physical distancing and community spread.

Stores have installed Plexiglass barriers at cash registers, fitting rooms are now closed, and card payments are being prioritized. All staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and floor stickers will remind customers to keep six feet apart.

Their garment recycling program has also suspended for the time being, and all clothes that are returned will be held for 24 hours before being put back on the sales floor.

Here are the H&M stores that have reopened in Ontario. All stores are open from Monday to Sunday, 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.: