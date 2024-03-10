How to spend 48 hours in Timmins Ontario

A getaway to Timmins, Ontario isn't just a quick jaunt - it's a journey worth savouring over at least a few days.

Tucked away in Northeastern Ontario, Timmins beckons visitors, and those seeking more permanent escape from the hustle and bustle of big cities, with rugged allure and an array of enticing experiences.

My own trip to this captivating town was a memorable chapter in a summer road trip with my dad. We travelled the landscapes of both Southern and Northern Ontario, exploring towns like Cobalt and stumbling upon serene provincial parks along the way.

Timmins marked the completion of our adventure, a nod to my dad's ties to the mining industry that once defined the region. While our time there was brief, the memories linger, painting Timmins as a destination ripe for exploration.

Over a decade later, my husband and I are pondering the idea of someday relocating to this region. With newfound curiosity, I've started fixating on what's around Timmins and how one can spend their time there - and I haven't been disappointed by what I've found.

Timmins certainly isn't the small mining town my dad experienced sixty years ago; it's now full of things to do, from luxury spas to ATV or snowmobile tours through the wilderness, depending on the season.

Here's a guide on how to spend an incredible weekend in Timmins, home of The Big Nickel.

How to get there

Venturing from Toronto to Timmins offers a captivating journey through Ontario's southern and northern landscapes. Whether by car, plane, or train, each transport mode promises its unique experience.

The eight-hour drive showcases picturesque towns and potential wildlife sightings from bears to moose. However, if you're not a fan of a long drive, flying via Porter Airlines directly to Timmins' Victor M. Power Airport provides a quicker option at under two hours.

Another option is the Ontario Northland train, which offers a scenic ride, allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the views. Upon arrival, visitors can explore Timmins by public transit, walking, or car rental, making it easy to discover the region's attractions.

Where to stay

Once you're in Timmins, accommodation options cater to a range of preferences and needs. From independent budget-friendly motels to well-known chain hotels like the Best Western Premier Northwood Hotel, there's a variety of choices available.

However, for those seeking a truly unique experience, Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa stands out as a top recommendation and must-visit in the region, you can even sleep with the wolves if you're feeling adventurous.

Situated on 175 acres of pristine land, Cedar Meadows offers guests an unparalleled stay with its outdoor Nordic baths and a wildlife centre boasting majestic bison, wolves, elk, moose, and more.

What to do

Timmins has no shortage of exciting activities to explore, catering to all interests and ages. Downtown Timmins beckons with its charming boutiques, local artisans, and larger retailers, perfect for a leisurely shopping spree.

Nature lovers will treasure the serene beauty of Kettle Lakes Provincial Park, where they can hike or bike along fourteen kilometres of scenic trails or cast a line into the crystal-clear waters stocked with Rainbow and Brook Trout.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves spoiled for choice with an abundance of activities from hiking and hunting to ATV riding and snowmobiling, adventure awaits at every turn.

Additionally, visitors can explore the tranquil waters by canoeing or indulge in the thrill of skiing down snowy slopes during the winter months.

For a truly immersive wildlife experience, Cedar Meadows Wildlife Park offers visitors unique interactions with indigenous species like elk, bison, and deer in a semi-natural habitat, gaining insight into conservation efforts while enjoying guided tours and educational programs.

Finally, visitors to Timmins can experience the magic of the night sky with some prime stargazing opportunities and a chance to witness the Northern Lights. Discover scenic spots like Hersey Lake Conservation Area or White Waterfront Conservation Area for unobstructed views.

For an immersive experience, visit Northeastern Ontario's Dark Sky Preserves, like Manitoulin Eco Park or Killarney Provincial Park, both within a four-hour drive from Timmins, offering minimal light pollution and telescopes for public use.

Where to eat and drink

Whether you're in the mood for fine dining, casual eats, or just a great cup of coffee, Timmins has plenty to satisfy your culinary cravings.

For a night of entertainment and fun, head to Club 147 Billiards and Nightclub, where you can enjoy billiards, music, and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere. Beer enthusiasts will delight in the offerings of Full Beard Brewing Co., showcasing a selection of craft brews to tantalize their taste buds.

History buffs and lovers of traditional pubs will appreciate the charm of Victory Tavern, a historic dining establishment dating back to 1930. For a taste of Italy, look no further than the Porcupine Dante Club, and indulge in fine dining with authentic Italian flavours in an elegant setting.

And for those in need of a caffeine fix or a cozy spot to unwind, Timmins has a variety of charming coffee shops, each offering a unique atmosphere and a wide selection of hot beverages to enjoy.