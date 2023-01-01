Ontario spa has luxurious all-inclusive packages with Ayurvedic therapies

Nestled in Ontario's beautiful countryside, Northumberland Heights Wellness Retreat & Spa is a hidden gem that offers a peaceful and rejuvenating experience for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Located just over an hour east of Toronto, the retreat is situated on a sprawling property that boasts acres of lush gardens, hiking trails, and a tranquil pond, which transforms into a stunning winter scene once the snow falls. You can go for the day or stay longer in their elegant overnight accommodations.

Northumberland has changed hands several times, but was purchased in 2015 by the Ozone Group who introduced the well known traditional Indian practices of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda relies on a natural and holistic approach to physical and mental health, and is one of the world's oldest medical systems. The spa offers five Ayuerveda treatments which have different health benefits, along with international therapies from massages to body wraps to facials.

If you want the full experience, the retreat offers a variety of all-inclusive packages that sound incredible. The day spa package is a 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. full day of pampering, including lunch, yoga, high tea, and even an interactive chef session.

Overnight packages are even more comprehensive, including a stay in a luxe suite, breakfast, daily activities and classes, and a three-course fine-dining dinner. Some suites even have private patios or in-room jacuzzis.

Yoga and meditation classes are offered daily, and there are hiking trails through the surrounding forests and fields to explore. The retreat's cooking classes and nutrition workshops are an added bonus, to help you learn how to prepare tasty healthy meals at home.

Northumberland's overnight packages aren't cheap, starting upwards of $500 per night; but, considering all that's included (meals, a spa credit, cooking and yoga classes, and more), it sounds like it might be worth the splurge for a dose of health and wellness.