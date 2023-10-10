This scenic drive in Ontario takes you along a breathtaking gorge

Ontario is full of beautiful drives to take this season, whether you want to explore the rugged coastline stretch of the Trans-Canada in Sault Ste. Marie or cruise down the tree-framed roads of Beaver Valley.

Another to add to your list was once called "the prettiest Sunday drive in the world" by Winston Churchill, and is just an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown Toronto.

The Niagara Parkway was constructed in 1912 and then extended in 1936, stretching a total length of 55 km.

The parkway follows the Niagara River from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Table Rock in Niagara Falls, continuing on as a rural highway to Fort Erie.

Along the road, you'll pass by a number of notable and historic landmarks, such as the Old Fort Erie, Queen Victoria Park, and the Botanical Gardens and Butterfly Conservatory.

There's also plenty of stops along the way to stretch your legs with a breathtaking view of the Niagara Gorge. Get up close and personal with the power of the river at the White Water Walk, featuring a gorgeous quarter-mile platform with thrilling views from the river's edge.

Take a hike at the Niagara River Recreational Trail, which runs from Fort Erie to Fort George, right past the grand Horseshoe Falls.

Once you've built up an appetite, stop for lunch and wander through the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, or pop into one of the many wineries in the area for a tasting.

The fall colours are reaching their peak in around the province, so now is the perfect time to plan your Niagara Parkway roadtrip.