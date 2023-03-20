This might be the prettiest street in Ontario

The prettiest streets in Ontario reflect the province's unique character, natural beauty, and maintain its stunning year-round appeal through the changing of the seasons.

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Queen Street located in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake in Old Town just may be the prettiest street in the province. It's lined with beautifully preserved historic buildings, boutique shops, and a wide range of restaurants and cafes.

Niagara-on-the-Lake has a special history itself. Following the War of 1812, the town’s people began to establish more and more businesses on Queen Street, close to the industrial lake port on the Niagara River.

Many of the era's relics still exist today. The Court House constructed between 1846-48 is a gorgeous three-story stone structure, housing a bell which still rings on the hour to this day. The Cenotaph/Clocktower built in 1920 honours the lives of ten young men from Niagara-on-the-Lake, who lost their lives in World War I.

The street is especially idyllic in the summertime when the colourful flowers that line the sidewalks are in full bloom. It's also breathtaking during the winter when it's covered in a dusting of snow.

One of the many charming sights to see is The Charles Hotel, which is reminiscent of architecture you'd find in the southern USA. The 1832 manor house is full of character and has a lovely garden in the back of the property to explore.

Many of the restaurants are just as picturesque, including The Shaw Cafe & Wine Bar. The European-style cafe's patio overlooks the street and is filled with flowers in the summer months.

Another notable landmark on Queen Street is the Royal George Theatre. This historic venue has entertained visitors since 1915 and features a wide range of performances throughout the year.

Queen Street is also home to fantastic shopping, with a variety of welcoming boutiques to stop into which match the town's historic feel. If you have a sweet tooth, don't miss Old Tyme Candy Shoppe, or grab a scoop or baked treat from Il Gelato di Carlotta.

The Prince of Wales Hotel is also a must-see on Queen Street. This elegant hotel was built in 1864 and has since become an iconic fixture of the town. The hotel features Victorian-style architecture and luxurious accommodations, making it a popular choice for visitors looking for a high-end experience.

Queen Street in Niagara-on-the-Lake reflects Ontario's rich history and culture and is a must-visit destination in any season. Closer to home, you can also find gorgeous streets within Toronto encapsulating the city's best.