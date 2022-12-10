The top 5 hotels in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Hotels in Niagara-on-the-Lake offer the perfect base from which to explore the scenic old town, world-class wineries, and the festival scene.

Housed in historic buildings, these luxurious getaways feature award-winning dining options and stylish accommodations. Some offer serene spas and resort-like amenities, too.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Located in an opulent Georgian mansion overlooking the Niagara River, Queens Landing provides a serene escape while still remaining within reach of the town. Award-winning dining

Recently renovated guest rooms and suites combine contemporary amenities like Nespresso machines with Neoclassical style and vibrant décor for a sophisticated yet comfortable stay. Some feature sitting areas, spa baths, and fireplaces.

Hotel amenities include an indoor saltwater pool, cedar sauna, and 24-hour shuttle service within Old Town Niagara-on-the-Lake. Tiara Restaurant showcases local ingredients and award-winning Niagara wines, while Bacchus Lounge offers elevated pub fare and craft beer. Both feature sweeping views of the harbourfront.

The historic Prince of Wales hotel is just steps from Niagara-on-the-Lake’s best boutiques, theatres, and restaurants.

Ornate architectural details can be found throughout the hotel, and each of the Victorian-style guest rooms and suites features unique art and décor, elegant furnishings, and modern comforts.

The Prince of Wales offers several dining options, including Noble Restaurant, which offers a seasonal menu of French fare, and The Drawing Room, which serves daily high tea. The Secret Garden Spa, an indoor pool, and fitness facilities are located with the hotel.

This hotel is housed in a stately Georgian mansion that sits amongst 17 acres of private vineyards, manicured lawns, and gardens.

Built in 1820, the hotel’s 21 guest rooms and suites feature period-inspired furnishings, fireplaces, and sitting areas. Some have vaulted ceilings and private balconies as well.

Oaklands At Riverbend serves carefully selected wines and seasonal dishes with a French influence, and, in the evenings, offers unobstructed views of the sun setting of the vineyard. Weather permitting, Ansley Terrace offers lighter fare and sparkling wines.

A five-star hotel in a 19th century building, this lodging combines country elegance with modern comforts.

Guest rooms and suites feature chic, rustic decor, seating areas, and desks. Select accommodations feature a spa bath and a fireplace as well.

In addition to an extensive menu of treatments, 100 Fountain Spa includes a heated indoor saltwater pool, hot tub, hot spring pool, fitness centre, fireplace lounge, and outdoor pool. The hotel offers daily resort activities and a shuttle service within Old Town as well.

Three dining options are available at Pillar and Post Inn & Spa, including Cannery Restaurant, Vintages Wine Bar & Lounge, and the Poolside Patio.

Located in a historic building in the heart of Old Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, this hotel has recently undergone a massive expansion. Additions include 39 new luxury rooms, a 12,000 square foot spa, and an outdoor garden event space.

The hotel offers a variety of guest rooms, suites, and luxury villas, each featuring contemporary design and world-class amenities. The Spa at Q offers a luxurious oasis, including a hydrotherapy circuit, snow room, sensory showers, Himalayan salt room, and a eucalyptus steam room.

Treadwell Cuisine and The Gate House Bistro both showcase fresh, seasonal cuisine. Shaw Festival Theatre and a multitude of wineries are located within a five minute’s drive of the hotel.