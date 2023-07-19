Algoma Country in Ontario is a breathtaking region that has been touted as one of the best road trip locations in the province.

Bordering two Great Lakes, the area is rich with sandy beaches, rivers, blue lakes, and old-growth forests - and there's a winding route takes you right through it.

Found in Northern Ontario, the Grand Algoma Tour is a multiday drive exploring the heart of Algoma Country and stunning landscapes along the Lake Superior coastline.

While we're not here to tell you what to do, the recommended itinerary from Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa and back takes 2 days to complete.

While in the "Soo," as locals call it, check out the Sault Canal National Historic Site and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, where you can learn about the region's air and marine history.



From there, you'll set out on Highway 17 and begin the drive north to Wawa. Stop in Batchawana Bay for lunch with gorgeous views of Lake Superior.

Another pit stop to make is Alona Bay, where you'll find a scenic lookout overlooking an island. Further north, pull into the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre and learn about Lake Superior and the surrounding area, or take a walk along the shoreline.

En route to Wawa, check out the beautiful Scenic High Falls before spending the night. This small town is also known for its iconic Wawa Goose, a giant roadside attraction that makes for a fun photo-op.

On your journey back the next morning, you'll follow Hwy 129 on a windy stretch through Chapleau, where you might be lucky enough to spot wildlife — like deer or bears — on the way. Make sure to stop at Aubrey Falls Provincial Park, a hidden gem with an epic waterfall.

The road will curve alongside the Mississagi River before you pass through the charming town of Thessalon. Here, there are plenty of nature attractions to visit and quaint restaurants for grabbing a bite to eat.

Before returning to the Soo, consider extending your stay and spending the night in Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island. Drive through the rolling countryside, visit scenic gardens, or laze on the sandy beaches before resting your head at one of the cozy lodges.

While this only touched on a few, there are countless incredible stops along the way that highlight Algoma Country's natural beauty.

You can get a complete guide off their website, or, if you're feeling adventurous, choose your own route.