billiards toronto

The Best Places to Play Billiards in Toronto

The best places to play billiards in Toronto are where you can feel like a character right out of Hustler or the Color of Money or just play a few casual games while downing a pitcher with friends.

Here are the best places to play billiards in Toronto.

Rivoli (Poolhall)
1

Rivoli (Poolhall)

Eleven pool tables deck out this spacious Queen West pool hall that's arguably the most well known in the city. There's a charging station for your phones, TouchTunes jukeboxes, a photo booth, and even better, afterward you can go downstairs to check out live music or slurp up pad thai.

The Crooked Cue (Etobicoke)
2

The Crooked Cue (Etobicoke)

An awesome rooftop patio is the crown jewel on top of this 10,000-square-foot pub and poolhall in Etobicoke. The family that owns this place has been running billiards lounges for nearly a century, so you know they’re legit.

Annex Billiards
3

Annex Billiards

This Annex spot is somewhere poolhall regulars likely find themselves hanging out all the time. A bit of a divier vibe, but in exchange for low rates, especially earlier in the evening.

Roxy on King
4

Roxy on King

This King West bar not only has a host of billiards tables but ping pong as well, not to mention some killer nachos.

The Corner Bank
5

The Corner Bank

This poolhall in Scarborough is for the pros: no scuffed or ripped cloth on 26 tables suitable for the high-end league play that goes on here.

City Pool
6

City Pool

On Dundas West you can find this pool hall that's the appropriate amount of grungey with dim lighting, red tables and classic green hanging lamps. There are also arcade games, cans and bottles of beer and wings.

Le Spot
7

Le Spot

There's true history embedded in this Scarborough snooker palace which boasts professional-level Brunswick and Diamond equipment. If champs have made this their regular pool spot since the eighties, maybe you should give it a shot too.

Billiards Academy
8

Billiards Academy

The Danforth has a home for pool in this sports lounge that’s been family owned and operated since 1971.

VIP Billiards
9

VIP Billiards

This pool hall near Yonge and Gerrard runs a number of cheap wing, tequila and pitcher specials throughput the week to go along with its 19 pool tables and 3 snooker tables.

