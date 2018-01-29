The Best Places to Play Billiards in Toronto
The best places to play billiards in Toronto are where you can feel like a character right out of Hustler or the Color of Money or just play a few casual games while downing a pitcher with friends.
Here are the best places to play billiards in Toronto.
Eleven pool tables deck out this spacious Queen West pool hall that's arguably the most well known in the city. There's a charging station for your phones, TouchTunes jukeboxes, a photo booth, and even better, afterward you can go downstairs to check out live music or slurp up pad thai.
Hector Vasquez at Roxy Bar
Join the conversation Load comments