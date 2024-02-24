Scandinavian spa north of Toronto is a gateway to a winter weekend escape

Stick season has finally ended and the snow has returned. For some, like me, it's awesome to have snow to enjoy finally along the trails. For others, vacation planning is top of mind.

With so many great getaways not far from the city, consider one that will make you feel like you’re visiting a Scandinavian country only an hour from the city.

Start the adventure by booking the Vetta Nordic Spa. This Finnish-style spa is the perfect balance of blissful spa and social experience in the heart of Oro-Medonte's forests.

Vetta offers four heated pools, cold water plunges, multiple steam rooms, saunas and relaxation rooms. They also provide a robe, towel and options like salt scrubs and hot stone rooms other spas often don't have without charging extra.

Although it's similar to spas like Toronto's Body Blitz and Collingwood's Scandinave, Vetta offers both quiet and social areas making it perfect for relaxing and chatting with friends without being shushed.

Vetta offers packages that include RMT messages. The best deal is to head there after 5 pm and enjoy the sunset while floating your stresses away. Discounts are offered Sunday through Thursday as well.

In addition to relaxation, Vetta offers a range of locally sourced Finnish and Nordic food options. The spa includes a bistro, restaurant and coffee bar. They offer gluten-free, vegan and traditional fare.

What to do before you spa

Before heading to the spa, consider exploring other spots in the Oro-Medonte area. Whether you're interested in skiing or hiking, there is a lot to do before rewarding yourself with a spa visit.

Nearby Horseshoe Valley is a four-season adventure spot. They have 29 ski hills, over 30 km of cross-country and snowshoe ski trails and snow tubing available. Passes start at $70 up to $170 depending on which option you choose.

Snow Valley is further south and offers fire pits along its snowshoe trails along with skiing and tubing options. On Wednesdays, they offer a Ride and Dine event as well.

Hardwood Hills offers cross-country skiing, snowshoe and fat bike options and rentals. Trail passes range from $26 to $44 while rentals range from $40-$76 for the day. They also offer a guided groomer Snowcat experience if you'd prefer to keep warm.

If you have your own skis, Awenda Provincial Park is also nearby. The park offers 17km of backcountry cross-country skiing that is impressively groomed all winter. This is also an affordable option at $8 for a 4-hour parking window to explore.

If you don’t own any skis or snowshoes, Hardwood offers Offsite Rentals starting at $32 per person per day or take a short detour while driving north on the 400 to Exclusive Sports Rentals to grab what you need for the day or weekend.

Where to eat

For a formal lunch, brunch or dinner Ktchn located in Oro-Medonte on 11th Line has a range of items from lettuce wraps to burgers and mussels. They also offer live music each night from 6-8 p.m.

If a market or bakery is more your style, Hewitt's Farm Market and Bakery offers local produce and delicious food. Nicholyn Farms further south offers similar fare with ready-made meals and gluten-free or sugar-filled treats to enjoy on your adventure or while driving home.

If you're in the mood to unwind with a drink, Quayle’s Brewery is just the ticket. They offer a range of pub fare that is a step above the usual expectations along with over a dozen beers and ciders on tap.

Where to stay

Horseshoe Resort offers a range of rooms and packages on offer. At $240 a night, you can create a package with Vetta Spa and a night's stay or from $180 per night you can have a bed and breakfast experience.

Oro-Trails Accommodations located with access to Hardwood Hills offers an AirBnB cabin or converted church that can house small and larger groups. A perfect option for a larger group wanting to explore the area together.