Finnish-inspired Nordic spa has just opened near Toronto

There's no better way to unwind from a stressful week than to go to a spa and get pampered. If you're looking for a new place to get your relaxation on, well you're in luck because the Finnish-inspired Nordic spa near Toronto is finally open.

Located in Oro-Medonte, Vettä Nordic Spa is nestled in the highlands of Horseshoe Valley, an hour and a half drive north of the city.

The Finnish-inspired Nordic spa was set to open in the Fall of 2021 but was pushed to January.

The spa has a variety of different relaxation methods to help you unwind including steam rooms, saunas, warm pools, cold plunge pools, salt rubs, hot stone rooms, relaxation areas, and outdoor fire pits. There are also RMT (registered massage therapy) treatments including hydrotherapy.

Breathe the stress away at one of the largest authentic wood-burning saunas in North America.

If you're feeling hungry in between treatments, the spa has two restaurants you can grab a bite from. The Kivou restaurant is serving up some Finnish-inspired dishes that you can try on one of their two outdoor patios.

Check out Savu Bistro if you're looking for a more casual meal. Did I mention that the bistro overlooks the waterfall? There's also a grab-and-go coffee bar if you want to just grab a snack.

Don't forget out to check the boutique to pick up some spa essentials and locally sourced Finnish products.

You won't have to take a flight all the way to Finland to take a dip in one of the relaxation pools. It is advised to book online in advance due to limited capacity.

Due to new restrictions, the spa isn't able to open some of its facilities including indoor dining, saunas, and steam rooms. The spa is currently operating at 25 per cent capacity until Jan. 27.

If Oro-Medonte is a bit too far of a drive, the Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby is also set to open later this year.