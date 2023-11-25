Mountsberg conservation area gets you close with magnificent birds of prey near Toronto

Within the scenic Mountsberg Conservation Area, just an hour from Toronto, lies the captivating Mountsberg Raptor Centre - a haven for education, conservation, and awe-inspiring encounters with magnificent birds of prey.

Housing both native and non-native raptors, this facility is an educational sanctuary fostering reverence and understanding for these majestic creatures.

The Mountsberg Raptor Centre's primary mission extends beyond merely housing birds; it aims to cultivate respect and appreciation for birds of prey in captivity and their natural habitats.

This dedication extends to educating visitors about the biology of these awe-inspiring birds while shedding light on human impacts on wildlife and advocating positive actions for animal welfare and environmental conservation.

Visitors can immerse themselves in personalized encounters that offer insights into the enthralling world of birds of prey; for those seeking an exclusive rendezvous, a private 45-minute program awaits, providing an up-close introduction to these magnificent creatures.

This immersive experience grants an insider's peek into feeding routines, enrichment practices, and the birds' training. Guests have the extraordinary opportunity to hold one of the resident raptors on a glove, capturing this captivating moment through their lenses.

The Hawk Walk promises an exhilarating experience for the more adventurous souls, strolling through picturesque fields accompanied by a free-flying Harris' Hawk gracefully gliding alongside and landing near you.

These interactive walks allow participants to witness the birds in their natural element, with opportunities for photo sessions as the hawk perches nearby.

Whether opting for a simple exploration of the centre and its resident birds or a more intimate encounter, Mountsberg Raptor Centre offers an unforgettable adventure in the realm of raptors—a testament to the conservation and celebration of these magnificent creatures.