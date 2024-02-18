Travel
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 7 hours ago
Eldorado Ontario

The ghost town of Eldorado offers a glimpse back in time to the era of Ontario's gold rush

As a kid, 'The Road to El Dorado' from DreamWorks Studio was one of my absolute favourite movies. 

The film, about two Spanish con artists finding themselves in the legendary city of gold, El Dorado, captured my imagination and instilled in me a fascination with tales of hidden treasure. It's a great watch and still a nostalgic favourite of mine and my sister. 

This childhood fascination likely influenced my interest in the real-life Ontario Gold Rush. The prospect of finding gold and striking it rich has long been a romanticized dream, and for some, it became a reality. 

Eldorado Ontario

The photo taken by William Freeman (1886-1979), who worked for the Grand Trunk Railway as a stationmaster at Lyndhurst, Ontario, shows a group of men and boys gathered outside a frame building, possibly a hotel, in Eldorado, Ontario. This building is similar to one presently there. Is thus the same one or has it been replaced with a newer one

One such individual was Marcus Herbert Powell, a municipal employee and part-time prospector who stumbled upon gold on August 15, 1866, on a farm in what is now Eldorado, Ontario.

The town of Eldorado was officially founded in 1867, coinciding with the commencement of operations at the Richardson Mine. Despite initial high hopes, Powell's findings yielded only about 100 ounces of gold, valued at $1,500 to $2,000 at the time. 

Eldorado Ontario

This historical plaque can be found at the intersection of John Street and Highway 62 in Eldorado, Ontario. It provides a brief historical summary of the towns significance in Ontario's Gold Rush era.

Subsequent mining ventures in the area failed to yield significant results, leading to the closure of various quickly opened mines.

Recently, I had the opportunity to drive through Eldorado on my way to Egan Chutes Provincial Park - one of my favoured must-visit Ontario destinations.

Travelling along Highway 62 today, the town is so tiny that you might blink and miss it altogether. But in the late 1860s, thousands of people flocked to Eldorado and the surrounding area, hoping to make it rich.

In 2019, the population of Eldorado dwindled to just 50 residents, down from its peak of 4,000 during the gold rush era. Today, it's considered a ghost town, with abandoned buildings and a quiet atmosphere that is a near haunting of its bustling and hope-filled past.

Eldorado Ontario

A view of the small, sleepy town of Eldorado, Ontario facing north on Highway 62, about a 10 minute drive north from Madoc, Ontario.

Walking through the town, I met a resident, an older gentleman sitting on his porch with his dog, enjoying the sun on an unprecedentedly mild February day. He requested not to be photographed or named but graciously shared snippets of his life in Eldorado. 

Living in the same house he grew up in, a weathered white farm-style house near the Hastings Heritage Trail, the man shared that the ghost town he called home had recently been coming back to life with a slight influx of new residents that moved in during the pandemic.

Eldorado Ontario

The Hastings Heritage Trail, spanning approximately 200 kilometers, follows the remnants of the old Central Ontario Lineway. It's now a multi-use recreational trail open year-round, attracting hikers, cyclists, horseback riders, and recreational vehicle enthusiasts.

When asked about the local economy and infrastructure (or lack thereof), the man shrugged, explaining that the current population didn't justify having in-town amenities when shopping can be done a short drive away.

Before continuing my exploration of Eldorado, I asked him if he had spent any of his life here searching for gold. He laughed with a smile and turned to head back inside his home.

Eldorado Ontario

One of the abandoned buildings in Eldorado, Ontario. This building is believed to be the same one in the historical photo above taken by William Freeman.

Eldorado's story is just one chapter in the broader narrative of the Ontario Gold Rush. While regions like Madoc, Eldorado, and Bancroft may not have achieved the same level of reputation as Kirkland Lake or Timmins, they played vital roles in Ontario's mining history.

Despite the faded grandeur of Eldorado, echoes of its golden past remain. While the Richardson Mine lies dormant, some geologists and mining companies still harbour hopes of uncovering untapped treasures beneath the earth's surface.

Reflecting on my journey through Eldorado, I'm reminded that even in the quietest corners of the world, the fantasy of hidden riches continues to captivate the imagination and inspire exploration.

You can still try your luck searching for gold in the rivers and streams of the region, known for the historic local Gold Rush. Or for a more sure-thing rockhounding experience, check out Princess Sodalite Mine in Bancroft.

Erin Horrocks-Pope
