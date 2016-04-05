5 ghost towns to explore near Toronto

Ontario is sprinkled with ghost towns, places that started with big dreams that were ultimately dashed for one reason or another.

These types of places are most common in the northern part of the province, but there are a few within a manageable drive of Toronto.Variously spooky, sad, and beautiful, these towns and camps have stubbornly refused to be erased from history.

Here are some ghost towns and abandonments to explore near Toronto.

Located outside Perth on the Tay River, this small milling community reached its peak in the late 19th century before many of the original mills shut down or were sold to larger companies. What remains today (a mill, general store, and school house) are all well preserved.

It's a bit of a hike to get to Balaclava (located just west of Renfrew), but the gorgeous old mill at the centre of the once-thriving community here is worth the trip. The town was founded in the mid 19th century, but eventually faded when the supply of nearby timber was depleted.

Only a few buildings remain of this now deserted town near Cayuga, but one of them is open to the public as a museum for those who like their explorations pre-packaged. Indiana's population was once over 300, but the community fell on hard times with the rise of the railway, which rendered canal shipping obsolete.

Built around a sawmill operated by Thomas Cooper, this now-abandoned town near Washago was once a thriving community with a general store, cheese factory, blacksmith and school, amongst other things. Eventually lumber in the area was depleted and the mill closed. The other businesses followed.

This is a great one to visit when visiting cottage country in Muskoka. The town was actually part of early efforts to settle the region. Located on the main road, it was a bustling community in the mid 19th century. Things fell apart when the railway arrived in the early 1890s. You can still see the ruins of the sawmill and other signs of former life.