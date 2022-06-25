You can dig for your own crystals at a mine in Ontario this summer and it's free

Crystal lovers are in for a treat because you can dig for your own at a mine in Ontario and it's free.

Diamond Willow Amethyst Mine is located in Shuniah in Northern Ontario, less than an hour away from Thunder Bay.

Head down to the family-owned and operated mine where you'll be able to dig for your own amethyst crystals and take a bucket full of them home.

Walk through the site and scour the perfect place to find glimmering purple rocks.

You can bring your own tools to the mine to help you dig including buckets, small hand shovels, chisels and hammers but they all must weigh no more than two pounds. As part of their policy, you must wear safety glasses if you decide to use tools.

Admission into the mine is free and if you want to bring some of the amethyst you found, it's $30 for a two-gallon bucket full of crystals.

There's also a gift shop on-site where you can find more amethyst-themed souvenirs to take home including polished crystals, jewelry and other minerals.

Diamond Willow Amethyst Mine is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. until October 10, giving you a ton of time to plan out a weekend road trip to collect your own amethyst.

If you're looking to go hunting for crystals a bit closer to home then make sure to check out Princess Sodalite Mine in Bancroft, just three hours away from Toronto.