The Ancaster Mill is a stunning and historical destination in Ontario that's tucked away in a serene setting overlooking a series of waterfalls, making it perfect for your next date night or special occasion,

Located around an hour southwest of Toronto, the property lies in the heart of Ancaster Village in Hamilton, perched on the cascading Ancaster Creek.

Blending nature, rustic charm, and sophistication, the mill has become a popular location for weddings and special events in recent years, although you can also go for a casual lunch, dinner, or Sunday brunch.

The Ancaster Mill's origins are intertwined with that of the Town of Ancaster. It dates back to 1791 when James Wilson, one of Ancaster's first settlers, constructed a grist mill to ground grain into flour.

Despite enduring three devastating fires that destroyed the existing structures, it was rebuilt each time upon the foundation of the last. The current stone flour mill, made with limestone blocks taken from the original site, was finally constructed in 1863.

In 1972, the Ciancone family bought the property and built the restaurant in 1979. It has since slowly transformed into a premier dining spot, with a focus on locally-sourced and seasonally-inspired farm-to-table fare.

If you're lucky, you might even be able to snag a seat by the large windows with views of the falls (there are two on the grounds: Upper Mill Falls and Lower Mill Falls).

Upper Mill Falls is no longer entirely natural after it was re-engineered to prevent flooding, but the cascade measures 7 metres in height and 4 metres wide.

Lower Mill Falls is the waterfall closest to the restaurant, and measures 6 metres in heights and 4 metres wide. While the falls are on private property, you're welcome to visit and view them.

It's also as beautiful to visit in the summer as it is in the winter, transforming into a winter wonderland as the falls begin to freeze over.

The restaurant is open from Tuesdays through Sundays with varying hours depending on the day. You can book reservations through their website.