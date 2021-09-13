50 things to do this fall in Toronto

There are a ton of things to do in Toronto this fall before the weather gets too cold. The colourful season brings back fall favourites like haunted houses and pumpkin patches but also brings new events like flea markets and drive-in concerts.

There are loads of free events and activities that are worth checking out and food festivals to satisfy your cravings.

Here are numerous ways to enjoy Toronto this fall.

New This Year

Experience Monet's paintings on a larger scale

See Claude Monet's work in an immersive exhibit, currently scheduled to run until Oct. 3. Experience his paintings from every angle, with his paintings filling the space from the floors up to the ceilings. Get lost in his paintings while listening to an original score and stunning lights.

Check out an arts festival at the Oculus Pavilion

The See You Again arts festival will be held during the September solstice weekend on Sept. 24 and includes live performances, interactive writing workshops, and a nature walk around the iconic Oculus Pavilion.

Experience a stunning new light and audio show

PULSE TOPOLOGY is a new show fom the people behind The Bentway and Exhibition Place that will transform a large storage space into an interactive experience like Toronto has never seen before. It runs from Oct. 2 through the end of the month.

Listen to artists and allies of the LGBTQ+ community

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is back at the CityView Drive-In and is playing songs by artists and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Grab your friends and come celebrate the community on Oct 1.

Be amazed at a new cabaret-style show

Grab a ticket for this Kama starting Oct. 5 featuring world-class aerialists, dancers, and musicians telling a story through the power of movement.

See a concert at Drake's new live music venue

The highly-anticipated concert venue, History, from Drake and Live Nation will be opening in the Beaches on Oct. 22. Catch one of the many shows already planned during the fall season.

Visit Toronto's new museum Little Canada

This brand new museum transforms Toronto's famous landmarks and areas around Canada into a miniature exhibit. Yonge and Dundas is now its permanent home but you can still rush over to be one of the first to check it out.

Cheer on the Raptors after their big return to Scotiabank Arena

Catch a Raptors hometown game in person for the first time after a year of lockdowns. The pre-season starts in less than a month and the home opener against the Washington Wizards is Oct. 20.

Explore the totally revamped Massey Hall

After a long three years of renovations, the famous venue is finally reopening this fall. Catch a concert at the newly renovated Massey Hall or just stop by for a tour of the new spaces and facilities. Gordon Lightfoot kicks things off Nov. 27.

Experience the El Mocambo like you never have before

Chinatown's famous live music venue is doing a series of pop-up concerts this fall, the first events open to the public since its reopening. Capacity is limited but tickets are already available on their website.

Get familiar with local art at MOCA

The contemporary art museum is celebrating local artists and artwork relating to the Greater Toronto Area. Guests will immersive themselves in 21 commissioned works spanning all three floors of the museum. The exhibit features a range of different mediums including paintings, sculptures, and videos.

Catch a new movie at the reopened Hot Docs Cinema

The beloved theatre recently reopened after a long year of lockdowns. Movie lovers can go watch new indie movies such as 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' and 'Gunda.' There's also the return of their Doc Soup documentary series.

Get familiar with Picasso's Blue Period

The latest blockbuster show at the AGO features one of the greatest artists of all time. Launching Oct. 26 to the public, Picasso: Paining the Blue Period will showcase some of the earliest works from the prolific Spanish painter.

Relive the mixtape

Live theatre is back at Crow's in Leslieville and MixTape, the solo show launching Nov. 9, is all about the sounds and obsessions of making a mixtape so buckle up.

Eat and drink in Toronto's newest hotels

Toronto has two new hotels to explore this fall. Go dine in at these new restaurants located across the city such as the reopening of the famous rooftop bar at the rebuilt Park Hyatt or the new rooftop bar and restaurant at 1 Hotel.

Support Toronto's restaurants at a brand new dining event

A new spin on Summerlicious, DineTOgether runs from Sept 17. through Oct. 3 where over 270 local restaurants will be offering special two-item menus from $15 to $50 per person.

Marquee Events

Terra Lumina

Travel back in time with this immersive light experience. Walk the 2.5km trail at the Toronto Zoo and explore the video projections while listening to an original score. See it now through Oct. 9.

Rendezbrews

The annual Toronto Craft Beer Festival is back this fall starting Sept. 23. Beer lovers can sample beer from local and international brewers while eating food from local restaurants and listening to live music.

Fall Beer Festival Toronto

The brisk season is perfect for a refreshing pint of beer. Beer lovers can sample beer and food from local restaurants all while listening to performances by local artists, also taking place the weekend of Sept. 24.

Long Winter

The annual music and arts festival is back starting with a rooftop concert at the Garrison the weekend of Sep. 24 and then returning again on Nov. 27 with a show at St. Anne's.

Luminato

This international arts festival is back running across the city starting Oct. 13, through the different neighbourhoods in Toronto. There are options to attend events and performances virtually or in-person.

Toronto After Dark Film Festival

This annual film festival is set to make a return on Oct. 14, showcasing some of the best horror, sci-fi, and action films from around the world. There are options for in-person screenings and online screenings this year. Grab some tickets and some friends. You might just discover your new favourite film!

imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival

Celebrate Indigenous filmmakers and creators at this film festival starting Oct. 19. This year there will be options for in-person screenings and virtual screenings of the films.

Fan Expo Canada

One of Toronto's favourite annual events is back with three days of geek fandom starting on Oct. 22. Stephen Amell, William Shatner and George Takei are among the celebs who will be in attendance.

Into the Woods

Grab some tickets for this production of the beloved musical on Oct. 28 at the historic Winter Garden Theatre. Guests are asked to bring two plush or stuffed animals as their guests to maintain social distance between seats.

Art Toronto

Immerse yourself in different works created by Canadian artists. The event this year will be a hybrid event with an in-person event and an online fair. It all starts on Oct. 29.

Reel Asian Film Festival

Details are still being worked out but the annual film fest showcasing contemporary Asian cinema is back for its 25th anniversary.

Toronto Christmas Market

It's the most wonderful time of the year and why not spend it at the beloved Christmas Market at the Distillery District. The annual market is tentatively set for Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

Cavalcade of Lights

The annual Cavalcade of Lights is rumoured to return to City Hall on Nov. 27. Watch beautiful fireworks light up the sky and a dazzling light show that includes live performances, music, and skating.

Can't-miss concerts

Middle Kids live at Lee's Palace

This Australian-based band is playing at the legendary Lee's Palace on Sept. 28. Grab some friends and some tickets, and get lost in their music.

Dance and scream your heart out at LANY

This California-based band who have become viral on TikTok are back in Toronto this chilly season on Oct. 6. They'll be making you scream 'I Love You So Bad' but also cry your heart out with ballads like 'Malibu Nights'.

Catch a viral TikTok band in concert

After their song 'Prom Queen' went viral on Tiktok, the band Beach Bunny is going on tour and has a stop at the legendary Opera House on Nov. 5. This will be the first time the band will be in Toronto so go show them some love and maybe even post a TikTok about the show!

See Jeremy Zucker live in Toronto

This singer-songwriter is back in town on Nov. 13 for the first time since 2018. With a few hits going viral on TikTok, fans are sure to be posting videos to his songs and joining in on the viral trends.

Watch an R&B concert in an intimate setting

Live music is slowly coming back to the city and what better way of celebrating music again is to see an intimate show at a secret location only revealed 12 hours prior to the performance. Local artists will be performing in empty lofts and historic buildings all over the city for the fall season. Show dates run through Nov. 27.

Halloween favourites

Legends of Horror

Toronto's Casa Loma is turning into a massive haunted house for the spooky season. You can walk around the grounds of the castle from the gardens to the deep tunnels under the castle. This haunted house isn't for the faint of heart so make sure to leave the scaredy cats at home.

Spooktacular Light Show

This 2km drive-thru light show has over a million light decorations and 3D interactive displays. You can take in this experience all from the comfort of their vehicle.

Illumi

This spooky drive-thru lights festival located in Mississauga might dazzle you with its massive light structures. This year, the festival will be offering a walk-through experience for visitors who don't have a vehicle.

Ghost Tour

Take a tour of the city and learn about some of the most haunted spots in Toronto. There are multiple tours spread across the GTA so everyone can find a spooky tour near you.

Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland is turning its park back into a haunted amusement park. With thrilling rides, haunted exhibits, and scary street performers, they'll be sure to scare your pants off.

The Eatonville Farmhouse Seance

This spine-chilling and engaging psychological experience is not intended for the faint of heart. This popular event has been sold out every year so don't wait to get your tickets. Since it is so scary, the event is restricted to 18+.

Horror Hallways

Find your way through this terrifying and seemingly never-ending maze of horror. This experience will frighten even the toughest of people. Due to its extreme nature, this event is not recommended for young children.

Outdoors and outside the city

Check out the fall colours

The brisk season means the changing of leaves. Toronto's foliage in the fall has vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges that will sure to be Instagram-worthy. There are plenty of lookout points to see the leaves or many trails around the city you can walk to see them up close and personal.

Go on a fall hike

Fall is the perfect season to go on a hike since it's not too cold or too hot. Get some exercise at one of the many trails around the city. Bring your furry friend while you're at it.

Go apple picking

Go to beautiful orchards around the GTA and pick some apples for your next baking project. Plus these orchards are a perfect place to get some cute Instagram-worthy pictures and they're open now.

Trek through a pond of cranberries

Have you ever seen those Johnson's Cranberry Farm commercials where they're standing in a pond full of tart fruit? Well, you can also wade in a pool full of cranberries during the annual Cranberry Plunge while being surrounded by the beautiful fall leaves. The harvest begins on Sept. 25.

Hops and Harvest Festival

This autumn festival in Milton starting Oct. 1 celebrates the brisk season and features food and drinks from local vendors. There are also activities such as taking a chairlift ride and hiking the nearby trails.

Drink wine and eat food in a pumpkin patch

The popular Fall n' Leaves pop-up is back for another season on Oct. 1. Grab a drink and a bite to eat at this fall-themed outdoor patio space complete with a fire pit, cocktail bar and wood-fire BBQ.

Pick some pumpkins

There are a ton of pumpkin patches across the GTA. These pumpkin patches offer fun activities at their farm so you can make a day trip out of it.

Take a day trip outside the city

There's so many places near Toronto that make for great fall excursions like this pretty town or one of the many provincial parks.

Go skating at an outdoor rink

The brisk weather doesn't just mean the colourful leaves but also means the cold snow. Grab your skates and go skate at one of the many outdoor skating rinks Toronto has to offer. Rinks open for the season on Nov. 28.