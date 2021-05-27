Fan Expo Canada says it will hold 2021 Toronto festival in-person

Ready thy finest heroic garb, cosplay enthusiasts of Toronto! The organizers of Fan Expo Canada are confident that the show will go on in this, the year 2021, after a COVID-mandated hiatus that saw the annual event postponed and then eventually cancelled in 2020.

Similar to what happened last year, Fan Expo 2021 has been pushed from its reguar late August / early September time slot at Toronto's Metro Convention Centre to later this fall, at which point it is hoped that mass gatherings will once again be safe in Ontario.

"We're so close to being able to gather and celebrate fandom together but the dates we had been counting down to are just a bit too soon," announced the FanEx team on Thursday.

"Toronto is on a path to safely reopen but now, more than ever, it's important we all do our part. For us, this means moving the date of our beloved FAN EXPO Canada to host a safe and exclusive FAN EXPO Canada: LIMITED EDITION which will run from October 22-24, 2021, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building."

An update about FAN EXPO Canada 2021: https://t.co/mJowbWGT6H pic.twitter.com/1F9FoKhM61 — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) May 27, 2021

People who had already bought tickets to this year's convention, originally slated to begin August 26, will have their existing passes automatically transferred over to October. Those who want refunds may do so by contacting the organization prior to June 30.

If you want to hit up Fan Expo Canada 2021 but have yet to secure tickets, you'd better hustle — the event, which normally draws around half a million people every year, has been capped for 2021 at just 25,000 attendees.

"Expect the excitement of our regular event with exclusivity," writes the organization of its "limited edition" event. "To make sure this is safe, this event will be limited to 25,000 tickets, and once they’re gone, they're gone. "

A guest list has yet to be announced. *smiles politely*