This is what's replacing Fan Expo Canada 2020 in Toronto this year

Fan Expo Canada may be cancelled for August 2020, but the Toronto convention is being replaced with a limited edition event set to take place in November.

The event will run from Nov. 6 - 8, 2020, and will be limited to 25,000 tickets to stay within health guidelines.

All tickets that were originally purchased for August will be automatically transferred to the November event, and refunds can be obtained until July 31, if you can't or don't want to go. Special events, photo ops and autographs will all be refunded.

Thursday tickets are being automatically upgraded to Friday tickets, and youth tickets are being automatically upgraded to adult tickets.

If you were going to stay at a Fan Expo official hotel, the reservation has been cancelled. But if you booked at another hotel you will have to handle the cancellation. 

"We have been closely monitoring the public health situation and it became evident that our August event could not go on as we hoped," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of Fan Expo HQ.

"We, like many other entertainment organizations facing similar challenges, have reimagined what our 2020 show will look like. We are happy to offer a more exclusive November event that will have the same energy and buzz our fans have come to cherish and expect, while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved."

However, many on social media are critical about the decision to merely postpone the Expo.

Some say the tickets should have been rolled over to 2021, not just November.

Others are concerned about the safety of such an event, even months after it was scheduled to go on.

It's also been noted that it's taken far too long to announce the Expo was cancelled for August when it was clear it shouldn't happen.

Many are concerned that an event with 25,000 will still be far too large and unsafe, even by November.

