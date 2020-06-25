This is what's replacing Fan Expo Canada 2020 in Toronto this year

Fan Expo Canada may be cancelled for August 2020, but the Toronto convention is being replaced with a limited edition event set to take place in November.

The event will run from Nov. 6 - 8, 2020, and will be limited to 25,000 tickets to stay within health guidelines.

An update on FAN EXPO Canada 2020.



Link: https://t.co/YgAjXrXc6f pic.twitter.com/l3XJ5kQ3Or — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) June 25, 2020

All tickets that were originally purchased for August will be automatically transferred to the November event, and refunds can be obtained until July 31, if you can't or don't want to go. Special events, photo ops and autographs will all be refunded.

Thursday tickets are being automatically upgraded to Friday tickets, and youth tickets are being automatically upgraded to adult tickets.

If you were going to stay at a Fan Expo official hotel, the reservation has been cancelled. But if you booked at another hotel you will have to handle the cancellation.

"We have been closely monitoring the public health situation and it became evident that our August event could not go on as we hoped," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of Fan Expo HQ.

"We, like many other entertainment organizations facing similar challenges, have reimagined what our 2020 show will look like. We are happy to offer a more exclusive November event that will have the same energy and buzz our fans have come to cherish and expect, while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved."

Disappointed you're trying to hold a convention this year. I get it, you want your money, but that's just reckless. And to put it to this mini con with no partial refund (people are NOT getting the full con.) Tickets should have been optional for next year. Shame on you. — Rizu 💜~ARTFIGHT SOON (@Rizutsuki) June 25, 2020

However, many on social media are critical about the decision to merely postpone the Expo.

Is it going to be safe to hold an event like that - even in November? — Jim Lang (@JimLangSports) June 25, 2020

Some say the tickets should have been rolled over to 2021, not just November.

You did one thing right now do the other right thing AND TRANSFER ALL THE TICKETS FOR 2021 not this November. I don't even understand why you thought anyone would be alright with this.

I don't want a refund. I want my tickets tranferred to 2021.

Concerts can do it. So can you — Matt Anaka (@AnakaMatt) June 25, 2020

Others are concerned about the safety of such an event, even months after it was scheduled to go on.

I doubt this will run in November. No way Toronto will be ready for a 25K event

Just move all tickets to 2021 for crying out loud! — Bonnie Brown (@bbrown426) June 25, 2020

It's also been noted that it's taken far too long to announce the Expo was cancelled for August when it was clear it shouldn't happen.

It’s a pressure cooker just going to a grocery store and you think people want to be put in a room with 25,000 B.O. monsters ?!?! — Rob Cummings (@RoboT_RampagE) June 25, 2020

Many are concerned that an event with 25,000 will still be far too large and unsafe, even by November.