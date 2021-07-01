Toronto's new eco-friendly luxury hotel and rooftop patio opens next month

Toronto's newest high-end eco-friendly hotel is getting ready to open to the public next month, including their stunning rooftop patio.

Located near the corner of Bathurst and Wellington, the 1 Hotel announced it was coming to Toronto years ago, after success in New York, California, and Miami for travellers who love luxury, nature, and spending money.

Years later, the hotel is finally ready to open to travellers and locals looking for fine dining from their local, and sustainably sourced farm-to-table cuisine restaurant, or drinks from their rooftop garden bar.

The hotel's lobby will even host their very own daily market stand, selling fresh from the farm produce to anyone looking to step inside and check the place out.

The 1 Hotel, and all its associated offerings will officially be opening on August 4.

For those staking out a spot on the rooftop, the view might be familiar. The hotel has taken over what used to be the Thompson Hotel Toronto.

The stunning hotel is sure to be a head turner for those who find themselves in the King West area and looking to scope out of the area's newest restaurants like Myth, Vela and Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!