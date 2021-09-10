Toronto Raptors finally coming back to Scotiabank Arena 19 months after last home game

Raptors fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with reports emerging that the team has been granted approval from the Government of Canada to return home.

680 News reports that a team spokesperson confirmed the federal approval, a long-awaited move necessary to allow the Raptors' return to their home at Scotiabank Arena for the first time in 19 months.

Not only does this news mark the end of the Raptors' catastrophic stint in Tampa, but it will also ensure that Toronto fans can be around to see the bittersweet return of team legend Kyle Lowry when he returns to the city with his new squad in February.

Though fans have been in the stands in a limited capacity at Blue Jays and Leafs games in recent months, the Raptors are aiming higher, the team spokesperson quoted as saying "we are optimistic regarding our ability to host full capacity events at Scotiabank Arena."

The news comes on the heels of the team announcing their preseason schedule for 2021.

This schedule includes a pair of home appearances — the first since February 28, 2020 — where fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.