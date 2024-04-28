YouTube yoga influencer coming to Toronto this summer for massive outdoor class

One of YouTube's biggest yoga influencers is coming to Toronto to teach a massive outdoor class.

The Bentway is a great place to be at any time of year — whether you're skating in the winter or grabbing a quick bit of shade in the summer.

The shade won't be the only draw this summer, though, as the destination just announced a thrilling lineup of summer programming, including an outdoor yoga class taught by YouTube superstar Adriene Mishler of Yoga with Adriene.

The YouTuber's first ever live class in Canada, Adriene will join thousands of Toronto yogis in teaching a class at Fort York's Garrison Common promoting softness and community backed with a DJ set by local artist Renelyn Quinicot.

It's all going down on July 6 at 10 a.m., with the $20 tickets going on sale Thursday, May 9 through Bentway's website.

The Yoga with Adriene class is just one event in a slew of exciting programming taking place at and around the Bentway this summer, including rollerskate parties hosted in conjunction with local company SUSO Skate.