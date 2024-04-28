Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yoga with adrienne

YouTube yoga influencer coming to Toronto this summer for massive outdoor class

Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of YouTube's biggest yoga influencers is coming to Toronto to teach a massive outdoor class.

The Bentway is a great place to be at any time of year — whether you're skating in the winter or grabbing a quick bit of shade in the summer.

The shade won't be the only draw this summer, though, as the destination just announced a thrilling lineup of summer programming, including an outdoor yoga class taught by YouTube superstar Adriene Mishler of Yoga with Adriene.

The YouTuber's first ever live class in Canada, Adriene will join thousands of Toronto yogis in teaching a class at Fort York's Garrison Common promoting softness and community backed with a DJ set by local artist Renelyn Quinicot.

It's all going down on July 6 at 10 a.m., with the $20 tickets going on sale Thursday, May 9 through Bentway's website.

The Yoga with Adriene class is just one event in a slew of exciting programming taking place at and around the Bentway this summer, including rollerskate parties hosted in conjunction with local company SUSO Skate.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

YouTube yoga influencer coming to Toronto this summer for massive outdoor class

The top tennis players in the world are coming to Toronto this summer

Toronto has a luxurious new indoor saltwater lap pool but it'll cost you to use it

Toronto's next go-kart track planned to open in the heart of downtown

Rogers Centre exterior is looking worse for wear despite $400M renos inside

Fans think rich people killed the vibe at Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff game

The top 50 weekend getaways from Toronto

Leafs announcer calls out Toronto crowd as 'very disappointing'