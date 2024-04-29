Sid Seixeiro calls Leafs 'children' and refuses to watch Game 5 of series

One of Toronto’s most recognizable sports figures will not be watching the Maple Leafs try to fight off elimination against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Amidst an overall sense of hopelessness within the fan base, Breakfast Television host Sid Seixeiro unleashed a Leafs rant reminiscent of his time on Sportsnet on Monday morning.

Alongside co-hosts Devo Brown, Meredith Shaw and Caryn Ceolin, Seixeiro revealed his frustrations with the team's Game 4 loss over the weekend, taking a few shots at coach Sheldon Keefe and captain John Tavares in the process.

"I didn't see a team that wanted to be there Saturday night. I saw a coach throwing out a fourth line with two minutes to go, down two goals. He's lost his mind," the 47-year-old said. "I see a captain that's putting in the worst performance of any Leafs captain in my lifetime. I said it. He gets a free ride from everyone else in this market."

"I'm not watching that hockey game tomorrow night."@sid_seixeiro, @devobrown, @meredithshaw and @carynceolin share their very (very, very) honest thoughts on how things are looking for the Leafs right now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mxEk4t4mtK — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) April 29, 2024

Seixeiro also pointed to the now-viral clip of Toronto players Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner losing their cool on the bench as a sign that the team lacks maturity.

"And on the bench… this is embarrassing. These are children," he said. "I think this is one of the most important moments of the last eight years with this organization. This should've happened in year two."

Frustration has started to set in for the Maple Leafs stars 😠 pic.twitter.com/PbnQBNigKD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

With all that said, the ex-sports radio host will not be tuning in for Toronto's next game, saying he has plenty of other entertainment options to explore instead.

"I gotta be honest, I'm not watching that hockey game tomorrow night. I’m taking a breath," he explained. "I'm not putting on Sportsnet, I'm not putting on CBC for one night… I feel as a consumer, that I’m being taken for granted."

He's confident that he won't be alone in the boycott.

"If you think I'm the only one who's gonna take a pass on that hockey game tomorrow night, you're drunk," Seixeiro added. "God bless anyone who's standing outside Scotiabank Arena tomorrow night, in support of what is a very weird hockey team right now."

However, near the end of his tirade, the television host said he would potentially watch Games 6 and 7 if the Leafs, who are currently down 3-1 in the best-of-seven, manage to extend the series.

"They get to Thursday, I'll watch that. They get to Saturday, maybe I'll watch that."

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary