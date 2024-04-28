The top tennis players in the world are coming to Toronto this summer

The National Bank Open is coming to Toronto this summer, bringing some of the world's brightest tennis stars along with it.

Whether you're a seasoned tennis fan or you just watched the new movie Challengers and are going through a fixation period with the sport (I fall into the latter category,) it's time to dust off your serve, because a huge tennis event is coming to Toronto.

This August, the Open will be hosting their Women's Tournament in the city, seeing some of today's greatest female players go head-to-head for one exhilliarating week.

All games in the tournament will be held at York University's Sobey's Stadium, but the fun of the week isn't simply contained to the court — you can also count on a slew of activities going on around the stadium and the city to keep the excitement going.

The area surrounding the stadium will keep up a festival-like atmosphere, full of games (both tennis-related and not,) live music performances, food vendors and theme days.

If you want a first-hand experience of the games, the National Bank Open has a variety of different ticket options to get you on the court.

Single-match tickets start at just $20 each (or $150 for VIP) for round one, and increase in price with each day of the tournament, or you could opt for a full event package, which grants access to all rounds alongside plenty of perks, starting at $1299.

Tickets to the National Bank Open are on sale now through the tournament's website.

The National Bank Open Women's Tournament 2024 is running between Aug 4 and 12, and concurrent with the Men's Tournament, held in Montreal, which starts a day earlier on Aug 3.

While the matches have yet to be scheduled, you can keep up-to-date through the online schedule, which will be updated as more details become available.