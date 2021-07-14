Toronto's most famous rooftop bar announces reopening after closing for almost 4 years

A famous rooftop bar is reopening along with the hotel in Toronto it's a part of after being closed for years.

Park Hyatt is planning on reopening in September, and with it, their legendary cocktail bar on the 17th floor.

The Roof Lounge will now be known as the Writers Room but still has its iconic views of the skyline. The hotel will also be announcing a new food concept in the coming weeks.

The bar in the sky had operated for 82 years prior to being shut down for the renovations.

The entire place has been completely restored, a project that's been in the works for four years now, though it was originally hoped it would take half that time.

The restoration has also created 65 luxury rental apartments at Two Avenue Road in the hotel's heritage-designated south tower, which is actually one of the largest restoration projects in the country.

The south tower will also have 20,000 square feet of retail space spanning across two floors.

Park Hyatt will officially reopen on Sept. 15, 2021.